3. A shopkeeper who looks Asian gets punched in the faceSocial media users were also sharing a third video that was taken out of its original context. This footage shows a black man hitting an Asian shopkeeper. The video was posted on Facebook on April 14 and garnered more than 170,000 views. “Chinese people are starting to pay the price for their racism,” read the caption, which was vague enough that it could be assumed to be referring to the current climate in China.However, we ran the video through a search using InVid ( check out our tips on how to use it ) and pulled up posts of the same video from early November 2018.At the time, several Kenyan media outlets reported that the man in the video got angry after the shopkeeper called him a monkey. However, other sources said the incident took place in Angola, which is likely as the people in the video are speaking Portuguese.The FRANCE 24 Observers team wasn’t able to establish the true origin of this viral video. However, it was posted online back in November 2018, more than a year before the pandemic began, so it is clear that the video has nothing to do with COVID-19.