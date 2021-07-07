What's new

Debt stocks reach historic high of Rs38trn

1625739524704.png


The country’s total debt (domestic and external) stocks reached historical level of Rs 37.99 trillion at the end of May 2021, mainly due to high fiscal imbalance.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Monday reported that the federal government’s total debt stocks were increased by 8 percent during the first eleven months of last fiscal year (FY21). The central government’s domestic and external debt stocks increased by Rs 2.89 trillion to new peak level of Rs 37.99 trillion in May 2021 compared to Rs 35.107 trillion in June 2020. “Excessive reliance on domestic and external resources for financing of fiscal deficit is increasing the country’s debt burden,” economists said.

During the period under review, the major increase was recorded in the domestic debt, which rose by 12 percent. The federal government’s domestic debt stood at Rs 26.065 trillion in May 2021 up from Rs 23.282 trillion in June 2020, depicting an increase of Rs 2.783 trillion in the first eleven months of last fiscal year. Domestic debt included Rs 19.738 trillion of long term debt and Rs 6.66 trillion of short term debt.

Similarly, the upward trend was also seen in the federal government’s external debt, which went up by 1 percent to Rs 11.932 trillion in May 2021 from Rs 11.825 trillion in June 2020.

According to State Bank the total domestic debt stocks are comprising permanent debt, unfunded debt and floating debt. In addition previously Foreign Exchange Bearer Certificates, Foreign Currency Bearer Certificates, Dollar Bearer Certificates and Special US Dollar Bonds held by the residents, were the part of external debt liabilities but from June-08 & onward it is the part of domestic debt.

Something needs to be done before the titanic sinks, for the first time we should start KHABRANA.
I guess the positive bit from the article is that external debt has increased only by 1% in the past 11 months.

That has to be a good thing unless the PTI Government goes loan crazy in the election year.
 
The country’s total debt (domestic and external) stocks reached historical level of Rs 37.99 trillion at the end of May 2021, mainly due to high fiscal imbalance.
The amount of debt is not important. The confidence in the ability to pay it back is, however, supremely important.
 
As long as the economy grows enough to shoulder the debt burden, all will be well.
Others were castrated in the past for adopting this policy. The added problem now is more and more people are falling below the poverty line. Food and utility inflation reaching sky high compared to the region. Unless the economic benefits trickle down it's a futile endeavour to create a mountain of debt.
 
