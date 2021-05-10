Debt servicing surges to Rs2.1tr

Norwegian said: The cost of debt servicing jumped to Rs2.1 trillion in just nine months that consumed 82% of government’s net revenues, resulting in a steep cut in development budget and containing defence spending.

The money left after paying for interest cost was hardly sufficient to meet 60% of nine-month defence expenditures, reveals the fiscal operations summary for July-March of 2020-21. Click to expand...

This is a vicious unending cycle, will take some doing, an uphill task though to come out of it.Caught in the tentacles badly.PM IK other finance gurus, Shaukat Tareen, others seems to have no clue to come out of it. The reason debt and interests are called a curse. Tax net and collection need to be expanded to close to 8500 billion Rs per year(double the current collection), other drastic measures need to be taken, cut in imports and non developmental expenditure.