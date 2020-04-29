Debt monetisation by RBI could undermine investor confidence: S&P

S&P said sovereign-bond purchases by central banks in emerging markets have not spooked the markets because investors accept these operations as emergency actions related to the Covid-19 pandemic

This year, to counter the Covid-19-induced economic pain, the central banks of India and the Philippines have together purchased an additional $24 billion of government bonds

