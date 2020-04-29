What's new

Debt monetisation by RBI could undermine investor confidence: S&P

CrazyZ

CrazyZ

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 3, 2019
2,540
3
2,768
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Debt monetisation by RBI could undermine investor confidence: S&P
S&P said sovereign-bond purchases by central banks in emerging markets have not spooked the markets because investors accept these operations as emergency actions related to the Covid-19 pandemic
Topics
S&P | Reserve Bank of India | Indian Economy
Abhijit Lele | Mumbai Last Updated at September 15, 2020 00:45 IST


reserve bank of india, rbi

This year, to counter the Covid-19-induced economic pain, the central banks of India and the Philippines have together purchased an additional $24 billion of government bonds


Sovereign bond buying by central banks in emerging markets, including India, is seen as an emergency action related to the Covid 19 pandemic. However, if the central banks including the Reserve Bank of India, progress to debt monetisation, it could undermine investor confidence, warned Standard and Poor's (S&P).
The global rating agency said sovereign-bond purchases by central banks in emerging markets have not spooked the markets because investors accept these operations as emergency actions related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Bond-buying programmes may impair the ability of emerging-market central banks to respond to future crises, with rating implications for the respective sovereigns," said S&P Global Ratings credit analyst Andrew Wood.

This year, to counter the Covid-19-induced economic pain, the central banks of India and the Philippines have together purchased an additional $24 billion of government bonds. Bank Indonesia also started its bond purchasing in July.

The policy developments have so far not triggered high inflation or spikes in financing costs in these economies. “We believe this reflects the credibility of the central banks concerned, and investors' patience for aggressive action in the face the pandemic," S&P said.

However, if investors begin to view government reliance on central bank funding as a long-term, structural feature of the economy, these monetary authorities could lose credibility. In this scenario, the central banks are effectively "monetising" the fiscal deficit by using money creation as a permanent source of government funding. In some cases, this could weaken monetary flexibility and economic stability, which could increase the likelihood of sovereign rating downgrades.
"There are risks to sovereign credit metrics associated with central bank large accumulations of government debt over a long period," said S&P Global Ratings' credit analyst Kim Eng Tan.

Advanced countries typically have deep domestic capital markets, strong public institutions (including independent central banks), low and stable inflation, and transparency and predictability in economic policies. These attributes allow their central banks to maintain large government bond holdings without losing investor confidence, creating fear of higher inflation, or triggering capital outflow.

Conversely, sovereigns with less credible public institutions and less monetary, exchange rate and fiscal flexibility have less capacity to monetise fiscal deficits without running the risk of higher inflation. This may trigger large capital outflows, devaluing the currency and prompting domestic interest rates to rise, as seen in Argentina over the past decade, the rating agency added.

www.business-standard.com

Debt monetisation by RBI could undermine investor confidence: S&P

S&P said sovereign-bond purchases by central banks in emerging markets have not spooked the markets because investors accept these operations as emergency actions related to the Covid-19 pandemic
www.business-standard.com www.business-standard.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
CrazyZ Debt monetisation creeps closer in Asia, reshaping bonds China & Far East 1
CrazyZ India: Debt ridden couple tries to sell kidney, end up losing Rs1.7 million in online fraud Central & South Asia 0
beijingwalker U.S. Budget Deficit Hits Record, Days After China Says It May Dump American Debt Americas 12
M Circular debt went up by Rs44.8 bn per month in last fiscal Pakistan Economy 2
muhammadhafeezmalik Featured Circular debt increased to Rs 2150 billion from Rs 1612 billion in 2018-19, Senate body told Pakistan Economy 18
CrazyZ Japan assures Pakistan of coronavirus debt relief Pakistan Economy 1
Path-Finder Featured Pakistan’s debt, liabilities sour past the size of its economy Pakistan Economy 42
Path-Finder Govt paid $11.8bn in debt servicing in FY20 Pakistan Economy 4
Morpheus ‘Public debt management improved in PTI govt’s second year’ Pakistan Economy 1
CrazyZ Amazon India Partner Faces Debt Deadline as Grace Period Ends Central & South Asia 0

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top