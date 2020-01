HAHAHAHAHAHA, literally over 40 people had died so far in the protest against CAA and these bhartis idiots are still infatuated with Pakistan. The issue had already been resolved, and the police was already protecting the Gurdawara, but hey I am sure your gangu brain will use this to justify CAA. Oh the disintegration of India is hilarious, these idiots are burning their own country. Carry on, dont let us or common sense stop you.

Click to expand...