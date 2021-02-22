Debate / Ideas for solutions to Pakistan's economic problems

Development of human resources capable of dealing with modern day challenges in every field of life. Right from an engineer to a farmer, every individual person in the work force should be developed, trained and retrained to become competitive to one of the best among the world. Need to establish institutes, online courses, access to resources and internet to the work force teaching them the efficient ways of production.





Establishment of research and think tank institutes free from political influence comprising of one of the best brain in their respective fields. Those research centers and think tanks should be responsible for policy making and monitoring development progress in their relevant field.





Pakistan economy lacks the basic backbone industries without which industrialization is nothing but a wet dream. In order to industrialize Pakistan we need to invest heavily in steel industry, petrochemical industry, electronic industry, artificial intelligence industry, and electrical goods industry, heavy machinery manufacturing industry and bio sciences. Till to date the only investment being done is in energy sector and housing sector only.





All these industry will provide basic raw material to other manufacturing companies. However, these industries need some serious heavy investments which an individual investor is not capable to arrange. And hence we move to fourth area where we need to work on.





The fourth area where government needs to work is establishment of special purpose financing vehicles that can collect finance from individuals and then invest those finances into venture capital industry to establish new organizations to the likes of Pakistan steel mills, PICIC commercial bank, PECO and other such flagship organization. However, the key is here is to arrange finances only while keeping the operations to professionals only and exiting the organization after 2 years of profitable operations.

Dear friends, from quite some time I wanted to initiate a debate on economic development of Pakistan but due to personal and professional commitments never got time to actually write something. Leveraging on eid holidays I am initiating the topic where I would like you guys to share your ideas.Those interested in politics are already well aware of key economic problems of Pakistan. Thanks to consistent budget deficits Pakistan has a mounting public debt as a result most of the budget get utilized in debt servicing rather than for any development project.On the other hand consistent and huge trade deficit keeps on pushing for currency devaluation and need for borrowing from abroad; putting Pakistan under influence of its creditors.The twin deficit coupled with low economic growth resulted in vicious circle where Pakistan’s per capita GDP growth is getting lower and lower in comparison to other comparative economies.However, most of these are only the symptoms of poor economic management rather than problem itself. Our problems are structural in nature and requires a lot of economic restructuring before any benefits can be seen. Short term decision making of the ruling elites for the personal benefits has made our business uncompetitive. Our resources and money is being used for hoarding and speculating mostly in non-productive sectors. Most safe and profitable investment is to buy a property and wait for prices to increase which is a total wastage of resources. Similarly in commodity sector most of the profit earned by the middle man (arti) rather than the producer or risk taker.Although government and establishment has realized that without a strong economy survival of Pakistan as a nuclear nation is impossible and is focusing her efforts for increasing export and import substitution but till to date the improvement in external trade account is still small in comparison to required target.Despite putting a lot of efforts bringing economic experts from around the world and having support from establishment; the results are still far from encouraging, so what the real reason behind such a slow progress?In my opinion Pakistan structural issues are not even touched till to date. The remedies suggested by the government is again addressing the symptoms without touching the core structural issues of the economy.In my opinion to address the structural issues of Pakistan government need to work on following areas:These are some of the ideas that I can think of right now. I am sure, some you might have even greater ideas or can add a lot to my opinion. Looking forward for further suggestion from respected members.