Doubt it, but why would you want to? At that point, may ad well risk sanctions and reverse engineer them.



Pakistan already has plenty of fighters that use the aim 120c, they're called the f16s. What is the point of integrating the missiles on the thunder, as Pakistan had plenty of f16s. The US would never allow more sales of the aim 120c, if it was meant that the missile would be integrated into the JF17.





Source on this. No offense to you, but I don't believe for a second that thr thunder can run the aim 120c.

Click to expand...