Death threats to Karnataka judges over hijab verdict; 2 arrested

Two people have been arrested in connection with issuing death threats to the Special Bench judges of the Karnataka High Court who dismissed the petitions seeking permission to wear hijab inside the classrooms.

While Kovai Rahamathulla was arrested from Tirunelveli, S. Jamal Mohammad Usmani was taken into custody from Thanjavur. Both the arrests took place on Saturday night.

The accused are office bearers of the Tamil Nadu Towheed Jamaat (TNTJ).

The arrests were made after multiple complaints against the accused in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Police sources said that several persons have been booked in this connection.

Last week, the special bench comprising Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justices Krishna S. Dixit and Khaji Jaibunnesa Mohiyuddin, while dismissing the petitions demanding hijab in classrooms, underlined that wearing of hijab is not an essential part of Islam.

Several organisations in Tamil Nadu are protesting against the judgment. A video of the accused Kovai Rahamathulla went viral where he allegedly instigates violence against the Karnataka judges.

In his speech, the accused mentions a district judge in Jharkhand being mowed down last year while the latter was out on a morning walk. He even stated that people know where the Chief Justice of Karnataka go to walk in the morning.

Tamil Nadu BJP Chief and former Karnataka cadre IPS officer K. Annamalai, has written to the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court Justice M.N. Bhandari and demanded an inquiry.

