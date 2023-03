Clutch said: In the failed banana republic of Faujistan.... Expect anything that is barbaric.







Hopefully the into the dustbin of history. Click to expand...

Yes it seemed like a good idea at the time, but they (pindu boys) killed Qaid and with it went his vision of the country and they took over the country as their own fiefdom… the rest is history…All these years respecting them, thinking they were the only untainted institution in the country.. only to be rudely awoken and have the veil lifted your eyes to see the truth… that they are just as if not more corrupt than the other institutions… no better than the corrupt police or politicians or judiciary…