The Rohingya crisis has crystalized a military pathology that if not acknowledged and reversed could terminate elected governance

By DAVID SCOTT MATHIESON YANGON, DECEMBER 29, 2017 1:06 PM (UTC+8)It’s a phenomenon an American academic based in Yangon recently coined as ‘Suu-ology.’ But the damage done to Myanmar’s international standing may be irreversible, especially if the government fails to demonstrate some measure of contrition and commitment to accountability and address the virulent xenophobic rhetoric driven by communal fears that thrive in an environment of weak leadership.