Death of Farsi language in Pakistan

It seems it is a limited part of the curriculum in KPK and Balochistan, but the demand is not there. Pakistani society enlarge has taken Urdu to heart. This points to a natural growth towards a unified society, with a singular Pakistaniat, which can only be a good thing.That's sad. Farsi should be made part of the curriculum, it's part of our shared history.
That's sad. Farsi should be made part of the curriculum, it's part of our shared history.
Persian influence in Urdu is huge and even the national anthem of Pakistan is in Persian.. in fact, even Pakistan, the name, is Persian in origin. It should be made the second language in Pakistan, after Urdu.
Children learn and pick up languages very fast at a young age.
New research says that even adults can pick up new languages, albeit not as fast as kids. But it's still doable.
Bit of an extreme view, lolWhat does modern day Pakistan has to do with fire worshipper's language?
Too late for that now lol, especially in the information age.It would've made sense to adopt Farsi as the national language instead of Urdu. Why? Because the Mughal court language was actually Farsi. Heck, Farsi was even the court language in Bengal at one point. Moreover, adopting Farsi would've raised more of a barrier between us and the Hindustan mainstream culture.
Either Farsi or Arabic should've been the way forward (ideally both as it would've enabled us to build bridges with both the Arab and Iran-Afghan world). For all those who wanted to erect a civilizational divide between Pakistan and India, then adopting Farsi would've been the logical choice. This was the language of the Muslim rulers who conquered and settled in these lands after the Arabs, and, at one point, governed most of South Asia with it.
We did a crap job appropriating the Muslim civilizations of South Asia. If there was one thing we should've learned from India, it was culturally linking back to a 1,000-year legacy. Instead, we tried this patchwork identity building combining Urdu and English gentry culture. We literally had a civilization to adopt, and we didn't do it.
PS: I say this as someone whose grandparents came from Hyderabad-Deccan, so I have nothing against Urdu. However, I know that my ancestors spoke Farsi way back when, and in all likelihood, as did the rulers of Punjab, Sindh, KP, Baluchistan, and the Bengal. Farsi was the language of Muslim rule in South Asia.
I see your reasoning, the idea in its purest form, and in principle I would agree. But the only thing is, we had an interesting time introducing Urdu as a national language, it created quite a stir in some regions, I shudder to think the results of attempting to introduce Farsi or Arabic in a country the majority did not speak and were almost entirely illiterate.
The fire worshipper's language brought you Hanafi Islam.What does modern day Pakistan has to do with fire worshipper's language?
Good God no, that would have opened a can of worms, everyone can do without.Too late for that now lol, especially in the information age.
But if a language were to be chosen in hindsight, it would've been better to use Punjabi but add Pashto/Sindhi/Baloch/Dardic/Hindi words.