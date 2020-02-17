Death of Farsi language in Pakistan

It would've made sense to adopt Farsi as the national language instead of Urdu. Why? Because the Mughal court language was actually Farsi. Heck, Farsi was even the court language in Bengal at one point. Moreover, adopting Farsi would've raised more of a barrier between us and the Hindustan mainstream culture.



Either Farsi or Arabic should've been the way forward (ideally both as it would've enabled us to build bridges with both the Arab and Iran-Afghan world). Imagine the kind of weight our diplomats and leaders would've had if they could directly speak to these rulers in KSA, Jordan, Iran, Afghanistan, etc in the mother tongue (you don't build personal ties through interpreters).



For all those who wanted to erect a civilizational divide between Pakistan and India, then adopting Farsi would've been the logical choice. This was the language of the Muslim rulers who conquered and settled in these lands after the Arabs, and, at one point, governed most of South Asia with it.



We did a crap job appropriating the Muslim civilizations of South Asia. If there was one thing we should've learned from India, it was culturally linking back to a 1,000-year legacy. Instead, we tried this patchwork identity building combining Urdu and English gentry culture. We literally had a civilization ready to adopt, and we didn't do it.



However, if we had done it, I think we would've created a unique Neo-Mughal identity in 1-2 generations, e.g., Farsi infused with South Asian cultural influences. And this would've been the outward manifestation of what it meant to be Pakistani (with Islam driving inward).



PS: I say this as someone whose grandparents came from Hyderabad-Deccan, so I have nothing against Urdu. However, I know that my ancestors spoke Farsi way back when, and in all likelihood, as did the rulers of Punjab, Sindh, KP, Baluchistan, and the Bengal. Farsi was the language of Muslim rule in South Asia.