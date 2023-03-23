What's new

Death of democracy in India

www.deccanherald.com

'Modi hatao, desh bachao': Anti-PM posters appear in Delhi

The Delhi police registered 44 FIRs and made 4 arrests, including two printing press owners, after anti-Narendra Modi posters were found on walls and poles in several spots in the nation's capital.
www.indiatvnews.com

Delhi Police arrests 6, registers over 100 FIRs over 'objectionable posters' against PM Modi across city

New Delhi: According to reports, some parts of Delhi also had posters with the caption 'Modi Hatao Desh Bachao'.
