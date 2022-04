Dearsan Unveils New FAC46 Design At DIMDEX-2022​

Turkey's Dearsan shipyard has introduced a brand new fast attacking craft (FAC) mockup called "FAC46" at the DIMDEX 2022 defence exhibition, which took place between March 21-23, 2022, in Doha, Qatar.​

FAC46 scale model in DIMDEX-2022 Naval News Staff 04 Apr 2022The name of the new FAC design comes from its length, FAC 46 is a 46.75 meters long vessel It’s a stealth vessel to decrease radar cross-section compared to similar-sized naval vessels. It is a monohull vessel, the hull part is made of steel while the superstructure part is sealium.The FAC46 is designed to carry out a variety of missions mainly surface interdiction, asymmetric warfare, area patrol duties, counter-piracy operations, intercept, and boarding. It will be also capable to undertake the protection of EEZ, fishery, as well as Anti-smuggling and counter-narcotics operations. Other possible uses for the FAC46 include disaster relief and search and rescue operations.The FAC 46 has a beam of 9.2 meters and a draft of 1.9 meters. It will be powered by three diesel engines and three waterjets, delivering a top speed exceeding 40 knots. The new design features 320 tons of displacement and has a range of 1000 nautical miles.FAC46 scale model in DIMDEX-2022The new craft is armed with 2×2 MBDA MARTE ER anti-ship missiles, 1×2 MBDA Surface-to-Air Single Turret SIMBAD RC missile, Leonardo’s 40 mm gun, and a 12.7mm remote-controlled weapon. It will be fitted with Lacroix’s CHAFF/Decoy launchers as electronic countermeasures.The sensor suite of the vessel includes air and surface surveillance radar, electro-optical reconnaissance and surveillance system, electronic support system, navigational radar enhanced with LPI feature, IFF, WEDCIS, and WAIS systems.FAC46 scale model in DIMDEX-2022According to, the FAC46’s most prominent features will be its open system architecture, redundant systems approach, low RCS, high level of automation, as well its configurable combat system.