Dearsan Unveils New FAC46 Design At DIMDEX-2022
Turkey's Dearsan shipyard has introduced a brand new fast attacking craft (FAC) mockup called "FAC46" at the DIMDEX 2022 defence exhibition, which took place between March 21-23, 2022, in Doha, Qatar.Naval News Staff 04 Apr 2022
The name of the new FAC design comes from its length, FAC 46 is a 46.75 meters long vessel It’s a stealth vessel to decrease radar cross-section compared to similar-sized naval vessels. It is a monohull vessel, the hull part is made of steel while the superstructure part is sealium.
The FAC46 is designed to carry out a variety of missions mainly surface interdiction, asymmetric warfare, area patrol duties, counter-piracy operations, intercept, and boarding. It will be also capable to undertake the protection of EEZ, fishery, as well as Anti-smuggling and counter-narcotics operations. Other possible uses for the FAC46 include disaster relief and search and rescue operations.
The FAC 46 has a beam of 9.2 meters and a draft of 1.9 meters. It will be powered by three diesel engines and three waterjets, delivering a top speed exceeding 40 knots. The new design features 320 tons of displacement and has a range of 1000 nautical miles.
The new craft is armed with 2×2 MBDA MARTE ER anti-ship missiles, 1×2 MBDA Surface-to-Air Single Turret SIMBAD RC missile, Leonardo’s 40 mm gun, and a 12.7mm remote-controlled weapon. It will be fitted with Lacroix’s CHAFF/Decoy launchers as electronic countermeasures.
The sensor suite of the vessel includes air and surface surveillance radar, electro-optical reconnaissance and surveillance system, electronic support system, navigational radar enhanced with LPI feature, IFF, WEDCIS, and WAIS systems.
According to Dearsan company, the FAC46’s most prominent features will be its open system architecture, redundant systems approach, low RCS, high level of automation, as well its configurable combat system.
