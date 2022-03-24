What's new

Dear UK residing Pakistanis

Should People worry about the prediction of Hazrat Naimatullah ?

  • Yes

    Votes: 3 42.9%

  • No

    Votes: 3 42.9%

  • It's a Hoax

    Votes: 1 14.3%

  • UK will try to handle things a bit of sensible way now, don't worry.

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    7
fitpOsitive

fitpOsitive

ELITE MEMBER
May 27, 2015
10,974
14
12,769
Country
Pakistan
Location
Albania
I was thinking about warning Pakistanis who live in the UK. I gathered the courage to post this for many days, and today I am posting it anyway, besides the fact I am still a bit skeptical regarding this.

There is a prediction by Hazrat Naimat Ullah wali, in which he mentioned the attack of Russia on the UK and the total annihilation of the UK. Now things are getting really serious between the UK and Russia. Russia has already given the warning by testing supersonic missiles. And I think the time is near when Russia will annihilate the UK.

I am not trying to trigger a panic attack in the people in the UK, but it's just a suggestion that if you can shift from the UK to somewhere else, please do it. I would if I were in the same situation.

Now please don't tear my clothes off, I wrote this in goodwill. I may be wrong but then blame will be on the necks of narrators, i.e. Naimatullah Shah wali.

@waz @Indus Pakistan @PAKISTANFOREVER your views, please.
 
Mentee

Mentee

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 3, 2016
10,153
2
22,812
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
"Say (O Muhammad): 'None in the heavens and earth knows the unseen except Allah they do not know when they will be raised to life…'" [Quran: 27:65]


Prophet Muhammad ﷺ said, “Whoever learns a part of astrology has learned a part of sorcery; those who learn more are getting that much more [sin to their credit].” (Abu Dawud) While refuting the concepts underlying astrology, the Prophet ﷺ said, “Allah created the stars for three purposes: (1) as ornaments of the heavens; (2) as missiles against the devils; and (3) as signposts for the guidance of travelers. Whoever interprets otherwise is mistaken. Such a person is to lose his reward [for the good deeds performed], and takes upon himself that which is beyond his knowledge.” (Bukhari) Moreover, the Prophet ﷺ described the following forms fortune-telling as also being equivalent to magic:

  • Al-Iyafah – taking omens from the flight of the birds
  • Al-Tarq – Drawing lines on the earth to predict events
  • Al-Tiyarah – Considering sight upon some object or animal as a bad omen (Reported by Ahmad)

I.R.A said:
Did Wali sahib specifically mention UK and Russia or did he use some other names?
Click to expand...

Our ranks had long been compromised since umayyad times -----.
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 4, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

aziqbal
Ukraine: A full invasion by Russia could trigger World War Three, warns government minister in Kiev
Replies
10
Views
420
Battlion25
Battlion25
aziqbal
Britain isn’t letting Ukraine fall without a fight
Replies
14
Views
826
hualushui
H
Nasr
Featured Leaked files once again expose BBC as insidious UK foreign policy tool
2
Replies
27
Views
3K
PeaceGen
PeaceGen
Taimoor Khan
Moral and intellectual bankruptcy of western media.
Replies
0
Views
284
Taimoor Khan
Taimoor Khan
Dalit
Dissident Pakistani exiles in UK ‘on hit list’
Replies
6
Views
781
Dalit
Dalit

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom