Dear UK residing Pakistanis

Al-Iyafah – taking omens from the flight of the birds

Al-Tarq – Drawing lines on the earth to predict events

Al-Tiyarah – Considering sight upon some object or animal as a bad omen (Reported by Ahmad)

"Say (O Muhammad): 'None in the heavens and earth knows the unseen except Allah they do not know when they will be raised to life…'" [Quran: 27:65]Prophet Muhammad ﷺ said, "Whoever learns a part of astrology has learned a part of sorcery; those who learn more are getting that much more [sin to their credit]." (Abu Dawud) While refuting the concepts underlying astrology, the Prophet ﷺ said, "Allah created the stars for three purposes: (1) as ornaments of the heavens; (2) as missiles against the devils; and (3) as signposts for the guidance of travelers. Whoever interprets otherwise is mistaken. Such a person is to lose his reward [for the good deeds performed], and takes upon himself that which is beyond his knowledge." (Bukhari) Moreover, the Prophet ﷺ described the following forms fortune-telling as also being equivalent to magic: