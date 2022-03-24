Dear UK residing Pakistanis

fitpOsitive
I was thinking about warning Pakistanis who live in the UK. I gathered the courage to post this for many days, and today I am posting it anyway, besides the fact I am still a bit skeptical regarding this.
There is a prediction by Hazrat Naimat Ullah wali, in which he mentioned the attack of Russia on the UK and the total annihilation of the UK. Now things are getting really serious between the UK and Russia. Russia has already given the warning by testing supersonic missiles. And I think the time is near when Russia will annihilate the UK.
I am not trying to trigger a panic attack in the people in the UK, but it's just a suggestion that if you can shift from the UK to somewhere else, please do it. I would if I were in the same situation.
Now please don't tear my clothes off, I wrote this in goodwill. I may be wrong but then blame will be on the necks of narrators, i.e. Naimatullah Shah wali.
@waz @Indus Pakistan @PAKISTANFOREVER your views, please.
