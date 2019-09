Mate , my family was there and I know things as a matter of fact.



Rojakar or Razakar were volunteers who helped in road side search operations during Mukti Bahini revolt. They were neither trained nor armed for combat.

On the other hand Mukti Bahini got training and weapons to the level of artillery guns and mortars from India.

Rojakar had a few rifles and that's it.

Rojakar were only operational from December 1970 to September October 1971. Then they were hunted down and killed by Mukti Bahini and soon after Pakistan army surrender, rojakar were rounded up daily and tortured and killed in Dhaka stadium in front of cheering spectators.

Mukti Bahini remained armed and kept killing anyone and everyone who opposed separation from Pakistan and their killing spree carried on for another two years.

And then the famine came and killed millions of Bengals.

So 1970 bhola cyclone deaths + 1972 femine deaths , sheikh Hasina puts in Pakistan army account .

