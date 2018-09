You couldn't be more wrong than this on the CPEC issue.



PTI and IK have always welcomed CPEC and all types of FDI from all countries including our all weather friend China and PM specifically mentioned about China his victory speech speech on July 26, 2018.

However PTI's stress is on transparency while the previous corrupt govt declined with the lamest statement that it is not in the interest of the nation? How come? CPEC falls under the economic and trade agreements so why to hide it from the people? Whenever such secrecy is maintained, there is always something fishy going on and even if not, it creates doubts and suspicions. So I'm 100% sure that transparency will strengthen the relations between the two friendly nations and clear the mist of doubt and mystery.

Furthermore, China has shown its willingness to review and renegotiate the terms and conditions of certain agreements and I appreciate China even more and China understands that transparency and certainty will go a long way in strengthening the relations between the two countries. CPEC is not a one time transaction rather it is long tern strategic proposition that is for decades and even centuries to come and it will benefit the both countries but the doubts and uncertainty will always be exploited by ill-wishers to harm the relations so why not end this mystery and make it open for the public. People of Pakistan have the right to information for all the economic agreements and initiatives to which GoP is a party.

Click to expand...