Calm down there cave man.

I get it that the more barbaric amoung us want a literal gorilla in the PM office.



Problem is what happens when the gorilla leaves/dies?

Then what?

hope for another gorilla?

What if you don't get a gorilla?



In the modern world, individual leaders will come and go, we need a system that keeps the country even.

The US can survive 8 years of trump because they have a system.



Without a system you will get Zardari and Nawaz who will literally destroy the country and then you will have to get a PM just to clean the mess. And the cycle will repeat.

