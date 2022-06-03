Dear Pakistanis..Its time to decide your future. (Apolitical Post)

Its time for People of Pakistan to decide their future. Do they want to be ruled by



1-Proper institutional structure designed to run the state and be answerable to the Public and be influenced by Public Pressure



2-Or live in a banana republic ruled by confusion propaganda and powers that are structurally not designed to rule under public influence or rule at all.



Its that simple. Its not about Imran Khan or Nawaz Sharif or anyone else. Even if Shehbaz Sharif is to be Prime Minister, he should be an empowered PM not answerable to Civil servants for stretegic decisions and riding popular public mandate.

This tide of public mobilization done by Imran is a rare opportuinity that cannot come every day. And this can change course of History for Pakistan.



Do Pakistanis finally want to downgrade the Status of Government Employees to only operational managers and not decision makers?

and make Public representatives powerfull?



Can Pakistanis Finally remove these decades old propaganda blinders on their eyes that the elected politician is the bad guy and the Suited booted Government servant is the angel role model.



This post is by no means against the public sector employees. They are the operational machinery of the state. They ARE thr state. Without them there is no state.

BUT Pakistanis have to decide there role.



Who will head your city? The Deputy Commissioner or Mayor?

Who will be the most powerfull and supreme authority of your country? COAS or Prime Minister?



Why this selective outburst of hatered for Politicians over corruption when this menace is present in every institute. Only difference is Politicians are answerable and subject to scruitiny of Public Opinnion. Military , Judiciary , Beureucrats dont.



Everyone is abusing politicians for being sold out on american call. Can anyone just think what power an MNA holds in front of our respected Public Institutions?. Do our people back our Political parties of which these MNAs are members of?



All the Heated arguments on the internet and on media in General boil down to this one point. Are you people ready to empower politicians or not? for 70+ years, Pakistani Political Infrastructure have never been allowed to grow and become the backbone of state. And the results of this are evident.



If we decide to clip the wings of Public sector and limit them to their actual operational role , It will make these institutions much stronger and effective.



Right now no one in his sane mind can argue against these

1-Police of all provinces is disrespectfull band of thugs. They degrade general public. (Only good officers are those that are good human beings in general, Rest are all Thugs in nature even if not corrupt)



2-Judicial system is a joke dont even need comments



3-Cities administration is run by Entranched mafia of Government employees who answer to nobody and Provincial government is always kept hostage by this state within state



4-Army elites spend more time and effort meddling in Policy matters and politics of country rather then modernizing and reforming the armed forces (Not even mentioning the level of corruption in this institute)



5-PM of Pakistan is always made out as the bad guy blamed for everything wrong (ZAB ,BB , NS , IK , SS everyone of them). (A beautifull maintained city is because of efforts of DCs and ACs but rising pricess and lawlessness is responsibility of CM PM alone?)



Dear Pakistanis. We are not Enemies of each other. We are one nation. If this Country burns , we will burn with it together. See the real structural problem here instead of fighting over mera Kaptan tera Mian sab.



I am so sad and Angry over what PMLN and PPP did just to get into power. At such a crucial time , they toppled a stable government riding the shoulders of "Babu Ji" and now our country is going to the dogs.



Dear PML and PPP supporters. Say no to Public sector dominance. Fight for rule of people. Demand for instant elections. This government can never be operational. Demand Public mendate instead of behind the curtain conspiracies. If IK come victorious then accept him. If any other party wins let them rule. And never stop supporting your Party. Strengthen it.



Our institutes (Army Courts Police etc..) are corrupt to core. Dont let any of them interfere in Parliament. Atleast Parliament is answerable to you getting on streets. The institutions dont care for your opinnion.