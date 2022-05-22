Dear Pakistani mobile phone operators, do you have any shame?

So I am suffering with this problem since I bought a Pakistani mobile Sim card, but only recently started to getting annoyed with it.

I receive 4 to 5 advertisement messages from my mobile phone operator. Almost alway have to come and check out my message box in my mobile.

I never subscribed to such advertisements. Why I and other Pakistanis are shamelessly bombarded with such useless peace of annoying art? Can PTA do anything about it?