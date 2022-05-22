What's new

Dear Pakistani mobile phone operators, do you have any shame?

fitpOsitive

fitpOsitive

ELITE MEMBER
May 27, 2015
11,234
16
13,103
Country
Pakistan
Location
Germany
So I am suffering with this problem since I bought a Pakistani mobile Sim card, but only recently started to getting annoyed with it.
I receive 4 to 5 advertisement messages from my mobile phone operator. Almost alway have to come and check out my message box in my mobile.
I never subscribed to such advertisements. Why I and other Pakistanis are shamelessly bombarded with such useless peace of annoying art? Can PTA do anything about it?
 
lastofthepatriots

lastofthepatriots

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 16, 2015
8,494
-20
16,796
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
fitpOsitive said:
So I am suffering with this problem since I bought a Pakistani mobile Sim card, but only recently started to getting annoyed with it.
I receive 4 to 5 advertisement messages from my mobile phone operator. Almost alway have to come and check out my message box in my mobile.
I never subscribed to such advertisements. Why I and other Pakistanis are shamelessly bombarded with such useless peace of annoying art? Can PTA do anything about it?
Click to expand...

That’s nothing. When I went to lahore I started getting whatsapp messages for massage parlors. :lol: :lol: :lol:
 
MisterSyed

MisterSyed

FULL MEMBER
Aug 7, 2021
499
-1
745
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
fitpOsitive said:
So I am suffering with this problem since I bought a Pakistani mobile Sim card, but only recently started to getting annoyed with it.
I receive 4 to 5 advertisement messages from my mobile phone operator. Almost alway have to come and check out my message box in my mobile.
I never subscribed to such advertisements. Why I and other Pakistanis are shamelessly bombarded with such useless peace of annoying art? Can PTA do anything about it?
Click to expand...
Wow , I have never experienced any thing like this... Which Operator are you using right now?
 
C

Catalystic

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

May 17, 2022
75
0
57
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Last week i kept getting phine calls from lahore (I’m in Islamabad) from JAZZ selling me some type of health/life insurance. Told them to take my number off their list
Daily these companies send so many ad msgs to extract even more money from people…..

Ye haramzaday ab sehat aur bima policy baichainge jabke when thry can’t even fix quality of their networks
 
RealNapster

RealNapster

SENIOR MEMBER
May 6, 2015
7,154
5
13,570
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
fitpOsitive said:
So I am suffering with this problem since I bought a Pakistani mobile Sim card, but only recently started to getting annoyed with it.
I receive 4 to 5 advertisement messages from my mobile phone operator. Almost alway have to come and check out my message box in my mobile.
I never subscribed to such advertisements. Why I and other Pakistanis are shamelessly bombarded with such useless peace of annoying art? Can PTA do anything about it?
Click to expand...

Well I faced same issue with my ufone SIM. But then there was a code which you have to send some text to. And after that all the promotional message blocked and since then I don't recieve any promotional texts from ufone.

You should look for the code on internet. Use relevent keywords..

"How to block /unsubscribe promotional text from ufone/song etc".
 
C

Catalystic

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

May 17, 2022
75
0
57
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
RealNapster said:
Well I faced same issue with my ufone SIM. But then there was a code which you have to send some text to. And after that all the promotional message blocked and since then I don't recieve any promotional texts from ufone.

You should look for the code on internet. Use relevent keywords..

"How to block /unsubscribe promotional text from ufone/song etc".
Click to expand...
Doesn’t work on Jazz at all….tried it several times its bullshit
 
crigar

crigar

FULL MEMBER
Feb 2, 2019
223
0
457
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
A few years back, a suicide bomber was also killed by this ad message when his mobile phone attached bomb goes off on receiving an ad msg.
You guys are lucky I receive phone calls from these assh*les every other day.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

H
Pakistan set to become net phone exporter
Replies
0
Views
359
hydrabadi_arab
H
JackTheRipper
PTA to launch ‘national roaming’ for automatic SIM network transfer
Replies
0
Views
349
JackTheRipper
JackTheRipper
Zibago
Breaking: Pakistan to See National Roaming Soon
2
Replies
25
Views
2K
HRK
HRK
RangeMaster
Samsung starts producing mobile phones in Pakistan
Replies
2
Views
423
RangeMaster
RangeMaster
Zibago
Govt’s New Policies on Mobile Manufacturing have Created over 10,000 Jobs
Replies
0
Views
394
Zibago
Zibago

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom