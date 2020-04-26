Dear Pakistan, are you ready for biggest action of your history?

See the video below:I was amazed to see the shaikh was saying exactly what I have come to conclusion in recent times: The real thing that keeps Pakistan under the tight control of the Satanist lobby is Financial institution. This is not only true for Pakistan but also for all Arab countries. The same Westerner economies buy oil from Arabs, give them money. The same money can be used for all types of enjoyments, but the same money can't be used to build strategic assets and institutions. All things, from literature to weapons to military training come from the same countries that apparently buy oil from arabs.And Pakistan, who simply doesn't know her power stands nowhere. If a missile in Afghanistan or in Palestines hits civilian populations, we only condemn it. why? Because we are the people who depend on westerner economic system. And with Cryptocurrencies, our dependencies will only increase.So the thing is, are we ready to take action, and do the biggest Jahad of history against Dajjal? Or we will remain like this forever? All we need some guys who have monetary common sense. A Ph.D. in economics will simply not work. Because he will always use the same interest-based formulas and the same inflation calculations. He will always look into the box he received from his training. And the trainers knew what are they doing to this poor soul.Are we ready for armageddon? The denial of modern monetary system and restoration of Modern Islamic economic System.One more point: I have observed a strange phenomenon. Whenever I am thinking about something, some problem or some idea, I soon see some article in a newspaper, some video talking exactly the same problem or some relative calling me and talking about the same issue. What is this phenomenon? For this to happen, I need to go deeper in the thinking process, where nothing is in my brain but that idea. Do thoughts travel?