dear Leader is perhaps suffering from metastasis, incredibly leaner in recent photos.

is it metastasis, or has he taken diets ?

FuturePAF said:
Is he really influential anymore, isn't there a whole set up to run the state after he passes. They probably have a line of successors lined up after he’s gone.
no , there is no set-up inprogress
he's more influential than 10 or 20 years ago when iran was a semi-democracy
that's why i think his power vacuum will more likely than not result in something
current presinent hopes to fill his void
but that's very unlikely

the people in line are all old brats like himself
USSR baby
 
U should have mentioned supreme mullah. By the way, qasim sulemani was thought to be an amazing successor but he was taken out by US. Now there isnt anyone and there is a fear of turmoil after he is gone.
 
unrequitted_love_suzy said:
no , there is no set-up inprogress
he's more influential than 10 or 20 years ago when iran was a semi-democracy
that's why i think his power vacuum will more likely than not result in something
current presinent hopes to fill his void
but that's very unlikely

the people in line are all old brats like himself
USSR baby
Yeah, if that’s the case, they are gonna have a real game of thrones thing goin, but considering their ties to China, the bumps will get smoothed out with a business oriented choice.

But you never know.
 

