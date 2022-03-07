unrequitted_love_suzy
dear Leader is perhaps suffering from metastasis, incredibly leaner in recent photos.
80 somethingHe is a nearly 70 year old man. People change with age. He is a trained athlete and knows how to take care of himself. Inshallah all is well.
What do you mean 80? He was born October 1952.80 something
insha;alla
Soon all the revealed Insha ;allah
if not in course of months then no more than 1 to 2 years ...
In sha allahBut wolves will not be able to see from where the bullet came... Allah knows better....
You talking about IK?dear Leader is perhaps suffering from metastasis, incredibly leaner in recent photos.
1939What do you mean 80? He was born October 1952.
Which “dear leader” are you speaking about?
yes indeed sirYou talking about IK?
Is he really influential anymore, isn't there a whole set up to run the state after he passes. They probably have a line of successors lined up after he’s gone.1939
the eyeRan leader , Greece is democracy
yes indeed sir
no , there is no set-up inprogressIs he really influential anymore, isn't there a whole set up to run the state after he passes. They probably have a line of successors lined up after he’s gone.
When people refer to Dear Leader, I'm thinking Kim Jong.What do you mean 80? He was born October 1952.
Which “dear leader” are you speaking about?
Your probably thinking of “the young general” aka RocketmanWhen people refer to Dear Leader, I'm thinking Kim Jong.
the eyeRan leader , Greece is democracy
When people refer to Dear Leader, I'm thinking Kim Jong.
Yeah, if that’s the case, they are gonna have a real game of thrones thing goin, but considering their ties to China, the bumps will get smoothed out with a business oriented choice.no , there is no set-up inprogress
he's more influential than 10 or 20 years ago when iran was a semi-democracy
that's why i think his power vacuum will more likely than not result in something
current presinent hopes to fill his void
but that's very unlikely
the people in line are all old brats like himself
USSR baby