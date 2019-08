Dear Kashmiris: Only War Can End Occupation and You Would Have to Fight that War Yourself

The title explains itself



Only way to end Indian occupation is war. A long war. An extremely bloody brutal war. A war where India and its military suffer fatalities. A war where Kashmiris as a nation are ready to kill and get killed. No stone pelting. No protests. No appeals to UN or Muslim Ummah or even Pakistan. There is no peaceful way to end occupation. There is no humane way to get freedom. Each and every Kashmiri would have to take it on themselves and act like a soldier or fighter to fight occupation and its forces. It would be a war to liberate village by village, town by town and city by city. It would be a war to capture your own neighborhood. It would be a war to inflict maximum damage on occupation forces. There won't be anything peaceful about it. Forget peace for next few years or might even at least 2 decades if you want freedom



You won't get freedom on a plate. You won't get it as a gift.



On other hand we Pakistanis would ensure that we fight side by side with you against the enemy. We would and are willing to sacrifice our people, our economy and our own peace for you. We would ensure that we fight at our best to help you in every way possible



But in the end it would be and should be you as Kashmiris who need to lead this war. You should start and end this war. You should be willing to give it all to end occupation.



You already missed a lot of opportunities. You missed the opportunity in 1947 when you listened to Sheikh Abdullah instead of Jinnah. You missed it in 1962. You missed it again in 1965. You missed it even in 1999 when during Kargil war India was in immense pressure. And with each missed opportunity the cost of freedom raised to a new level. You miss the opportunity given to you today by Modi government and the cost would go up further



You can't get your freedom by pelting stones or joining Kashmir police or voting for National Congress or PDP. Only a very painful war can do that.



The choice is yours.

