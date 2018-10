I still remember the days when I got bachelors degree admission in one of the govt universities of Pakistan(after topping in my district). I was a poor orphan. My elder brother sold our family land to pay the fees. But think of the orphans(and non-orphans) who are in similar condition, and has neither an elder brother, nor land to sale.Dear Imran sahab, why can't education be free, at every level? And this is very cheap for govt as well. We don't need bridges, neither we need highways, we need education. Educate us, and we will build better bridges and roads tomorrow.I still remember my university teachers saying that, these are the last days of research in Pakistan, as the resources provided by Musharraf are draining really fast. Most of them left the university and went back to the countries from where they did their PhDs.For example, Germany is standing on her research infrastructure(that is based both on English and German languages). Just research on automotive, Chemicals and automotive and chemical industry infrastructure is their strength.But Pakistan is way more dynamic and potent than Germany and many other nations. Think about it.Most of the technicians in Pakistan can't learn about new techniques, because the books are either not available(or may be costly) or they are in English. No body wants to publish their work in Pakistan, as piracy laws are not enforced properly. People go to London to publish their books. No body writes books in Urdu, as its piracy will be available everywhere, and neither Publisher nor the author will get due shares. Publisher is as helpless, as the writer.This hurts Pakistan on her very core. Birds don't go to fields they fear. Think about it.Every year thousands of people lose their lives or live measurable lives, because we don't have any good dust control in Pakistan. The dust that is collected from cities, is thrown nearby the cities, and wind does her work. If we properly manage the waste, we can keep our cities clean, and can keep our people healthy. Think about it.Billions of Pakistani rupees are lost because we don't have good banking policies, which prevents many international monitory chains from operating within/to Pakistan. We Pakistanis earn money, and our money lands on other countries(some time even on India), just because they have a better monitory system than ours. Just fine tune it, and you don't have to appeal anybody. We are a hardworking nation. Think about it.People want to run away from Pakistan just for few things:Just these things Mr Imran Sahab. Think about it.There are many things that I can list here, but see, the reader might be getting bored.And as Ghalib says: But keh dushwar hai her kaam ka asaan hona.