a very dangerous precedent is happening in Pakistan in the guise of accountability and stopping corruption . Semi independent institutions like FBR , SECP , central bank are being given increasing powers to do the following ;-



1. FBR is now monitoring transactions as small as half million



2. FBR can now freeze anyone's account ( to the desired tax limit) and even make recoveries



3. SECP can raid offices



4. Central bank , the core regulator of the economy, has let the USD free float, essentially leaving it to the whims of market manipulators and whales . ( what is the job of Central bank in the first place ? )



the hi dollar IS crushing the industry, its killing the buying power and eroding the confidence to do business.



car prices are now un-affordable



food inflation , although under check , will follow likewise



add rising input taxes



real estate is in doldrums . housing sales have stagnated and the associates sectors of construction are in pressure. PEOPLE ARE GOING OUT OF WORK





commercial banks, having to comply with pointless over-required KYC/AML procedures are seeing reduced deposits and losing profits . i wont be surprised if a few small banks start packing up and close in the next couple of months



i spit on Nawaz and zardari for looting this nation for 35yrs and making us come to this point, i curse them every day,



IK should know this, not all nation is chor !





hang nawaz, hang zardari , recover the billions and let the small trader and business live and do business





i challenge any PTI accountant here . try and tax any business whale who has taken money out of the system , try and stop any one from taking money out of Pakistan ,,

