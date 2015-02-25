Dear @idunes

Michael Corleone
SENIOR MEMBER
- Oct 27, 2014
- 7,749
- -5
- Country
-
- Location
-
What’s your problem? Why do you lie through your teeth? You don’t have fear of hellfire?
You post fake news and get your thread locked for that. Then you resort to name callings such as awami stooges, hacktivist and whatnot, just because people have a different opinion than you.
and now you’re up with falsely accusing people of threatening you? How low do you have to stoop to prove your point?
you’re a lying sob, pathetic loser.
I challenge you to show where me or anyone threatened you
and I ask the mods @LeGenD @WebMaster to kindly analyze the situation in detail before taking rash decisions. Just because I user reports often doesn’t mean he’s telling the truth.
You post fake news and get your thread locked for that. Then you resort to name callings such as awami stooges, hacktivist and whatnot, just because people have a different opinion than you.
and now you’re up with falsely accusing people of threatening you? How low do you have to stoop to prove your point?
you’re a lying sob, pathetic loser.
I challenge you to show where me or anyone threatened you
and I ask the mods @LeGenD @WebMaster to kindly analyze the situation in detail before taking rash decisions. Just because I user reports often doesn’t mean he’s telling the truth.