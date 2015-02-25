Dear @idunes

Yeah, me, my family and middle Eastern expatriates send in billions in remittances, so that government can run maternity centers where ingrates like these are born.He has something against people who work in the middle East, maybe he thinks we are all uneducated labourers, but I can assure you, in my family, we have more degrees than his entire 14 clans (14 ghusti) combined.He has made camel themed comments at me thrice now, he claims to be a Muslim but mocks Arabia and camels ? So where was the prophet from then ?Khets like these go to America to work in corner stores with 2 words of English and then act all haughty.....Ps. I don't even live in Kuwait anymore, based elsewhere now, here on a family reunion trip.