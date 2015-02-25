What's new

Dear @idunes

What’s your problem? Why do you lie through your teeth? You don’t have fear of hellfire?
You post fake news and get your thread locked for that. Then you resort to name callings such as awami stooges, hacktivist and whatnot, just because people have a different opinion than you.
and now you’re up with falsely accusing people of threatening you? How low do you have to stoop to prove your point?
you’re a lying sob, pathetic loser.
4D8A2BA7-A1F3-494E-94AE-9E14C9845E3D.png

60D20A68-F45C-4977-B2B9-4ED75192A18D.png

FCF273D7-6E00-48FE-87A5-373A517B897A.png

I challenge you to show where me or anyone threatened you

and I ask the mods @LeGenD @WebMaster to kindly analyze the situation in detail before taking rash decisions. Just because I user reports often doesn’t mean he’s telling the truth.
 
This user @idune is mischievous, devious and sly, the quality of this section has dropped ever since his resurgence.



He is the #1 and only issue this section faces, I request the mods to ban him permanently, the name calling, baiting and reporting under false pretence and subsequent banning is getting to us.


I have suffered a two week ban just because I gave into his devious flamebaiting posts.



Going forward, If he isn't gagged or banned, I can see the quality of this sub section drop and myself and few others leaving this forum for the better.



If I am accused of being the leader of a political murder squad for simply voicing my opinion; a one vastly different than his, then where is my right to express myself on this forum... When I'm attacked, maligned and slandered for my opinion.




I take this very seriously, personally I have received death threats and been at the forefront of violence from the same people he accuses me of being with (BCL), during my time at Dhaka university, I had to deal with extreme situation involving these thugs.


I even knew a student who was murdered there on first name basis. So when I'm accused of belonging to that same group of toughs, it is very disturbing and reminds me of some very dark moments of my time there.

Some of his posts, especially the one about our Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina consuming banned substances is a very dangerous comment to post. He is fine in America with his foreign passport, but those of us who return to Bangladesh may have to face legal action as a consequence of being active in this forum where such content is posted.

I'm not joking. The Digital Security Act 2018 was designed specifically for these things. 90% of his post qualify as being of s seditious nature. Your userbase is at serious risk because of him.

This forum was banned in Bangladesh for similar reasons, the government is watching the posts on here and he is putting us at grave risk of legal actions for no fault of our own.

So forgive for overreaching when I ask for his permanent expulsion from this forum. He adds nothing to section except proliferating seditious propaganda and engaging in verbal spats.



Thank you.
 
DalalErMaNodi said:
This user @idune is mischievous, devious and sly, the quality of this section has dropped ever since his resurgence.



He is the #1 and only issue this section faces, I request the mods to ban him permanently, the name calling, baiting and reporting under false pretence and subsequent banning is getting to us.


I have suffered a two week ban just because I gave into his devious flamebaiting posts.



Going forward, If he isn't gagged or banned, I can see the quality of this sub section drop and myself and few others leaving this forum for the better.



If I am accused of being the leader of a political murder squad for simple voicing my opinion; a one vastly different than his, then what good is this forum... When I'm attacked for my opinion.




I take this very seriously, personally I have received death threats and been at the forefront of violence from the same people he accuses me of being with (BCL), during my time at Dhaka university, I had to deal with extreme situation involving these thugs.


I even knew a student who was murdered there on first name basis. So when I'm accused of belonging to that same group of toughs, it is very disturbing and reminds me of some very dark moments of my time there.



So forgive for overreaching when I ask for his permanent expulsion from this forum.



Thank you.
I personally know @DalalErMaNodi and can vouch that he has faced such existential threat that @idunes accuses me of being. If voicing different opinion leads to being branded then what’s the point of the cause he’s fighting for in this forum, democracy? If everyone has to be agreeable to idunes opinion and there’s no if’s and buts to contrary, isn’t that fascism? The very force he claims to fight against. What sort of hypocrisy is this?
 
Michael Corleone said:
I personally know @DalalErMaNodi and can vouch that he has faced such existential threat that @idunes accuses me of being. If voicing different opinion leads to being branded then what’s the point of the cause he’s fighting for in this forum, democracy? If everyone has to be agreeable to idunes opinion and there’s no if’s and buts to contrary, isn’t that fascism? The very force he claims to fight against. What sort of hypocrisy is this?
চোরে না শোনে ধর্মের কাহিনী।
 
Michael Corleone said:
Bro write English of this or he will later show this to mod and say you threatened him 😂
His shifty state of mind is the biggest threat to him, perpetually paranoid and convinced that big brother is after him.



Maybe this guy has done some seriously messed up stuff in Bangladesh before running away to America, why else would he be so paranoid of Bangladeshi government and the law ?




Chorer mone pulish pulish! (Not a death threat)
 
Joker accused “this group” as in people who he calls awami stooges
Ie me @DalalErMaNodi @Atlas @bluesky and a few others he call awami stooges. How come this changed to only me threatening him to pick him up from his home? Especially when he lives in US and I live in Ukraine?
looney get your story right
6F6DE3C6-8483-4632-9F4A-086C9538AF71.png

@LeGenD @WebMaster
How come the story changed from a group of people threatening him to only me threatening him? After all this is what was linked to me as evidence.

B7EE90CF-4227-44E2-A4D9-576959510907.png
Seriously? How come you guys don’t see this bs and somehow have proof of me threatening to abduct him

@Destranator @Bengal71
 
Michael Corleone said:
Joker accused “this group” as in people who he calls awami stooges
Ie me @DalalErMaNodi @Atlas @bluesky and a few others he call awami stooges. How come this changed to only me threatening him to pick him up from his home? Especially when he lives in US and I live in Ukraine?
looney get your story right View attachment 682928
It's simple, If you don't agree with him, then you are an Indian Stooge.



And of the 20 odd active Bangladeshis on here, only the one certified razakar anti state dissident who abhors the Bengali language, agrees with him.




When the only guy who supports you, is against the very existence of Bangladesh, then what even are you ?



What other than a seditionist, who deserves to be handled to the fullest extent of the law with extreme prejudice.
 
191EA5CA-ECDC-4F82-8F41-87A9F886BE2D.png

@LeGenD @WebMaster you know what’s uut right? If not it’s camel, basically he’s a big fat racist who used such insults against us who lived in Middle East multiple times, has been reported too and a few deleted. This is what I could find.
and
CD6AB88A-A9A2-4982-BA51-851F1D2BE94F.png

another racist fag fest
8BE2B905-A0D3-428D-B34F-C456D8776446.png

no they’re not @Atlas bhai, they’ll turn blind eye to multiple infractions and then come with empty convictions
 
Michael Corleone said:
View attachment 682931
@LeGenD @WebMaster you know what’s uut right? If not it’s camel, basically he’s a big fat racist who used such insults against us who lived in Middle East multiple times, has been reported too and a few deleted. This is what I could find.
and
View attachment 682933
another racist fag fest
Yeah, me, my family and middle Eastern expatriates send in billions in remittances, so that government can run maternity centers where ingrates like these are born.

He has something against people who work in the middle East, maybe he thinks we are all uneducated labourers, but I can assure you, in my family, we have more degrees than his entire 14 clans (14 ghusti) combined.

He has made camel themed comments at me thrice now, he claims to be a Muslim but mocks Arabia and camels ? So where was the prophet from then ?



Khets like these go to America to work in corner stores with 2 words of English and then act all haughty.....



Ps. I don't even live in Kuwait anymore, based elsewhere now, here on a family reunion trip.
 
Recruitment of BGB sepoys has been suspended on the charge of millions of taka corruption

Recruitment of BGB sepoys has been suspended on the charge of millions of taka corruption October 19, 2020In: Top News2 comments Special Correspondent The Home Ministry has suspended the recruitment process of the 98th batch of Border Guard Bangladesh on allegations of massive irregularities...
defence.pk

One of his many recent fake news thread. Did he get warning pointsfor these bs?
Vapour said:
@DalalErMaNodi @Michael Corleone Think the right section of the forum to raise this is GHQ.
Ghq is a private place where other members won’t be aware of this. We want everyone to see what’s happening. I’ll not tolerate this guys bs anymore
 
Microsoft said:
Oh boy here we go again! I love this part of the Bangladesh section, they always have the spiciest drama. :pop:
You are welcome.



This is nothing compared to the back and forth that took place in the threads scattered across multiple sections which led to this fallout.
 
