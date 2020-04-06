What's new

Dear Germany and Japan, now is your time!

After 1979, as Russia was defeated, the Germans got united.
Germany and Japan, are part of many coalitions, but literary have no say in many international affairs. Germany has to say a yes on every American call, pays for many things, but can't complain about the things which go against Germany's interests. I was shocked to see the name of Germany on the ITAR list.

Japan on the other hand is just an ATM machine for the USA and others. Japan pays the most for the UN but gets almost nothing in return.

So here is the deal: Germany and Japan can dismantle the dollar and USAs hegemony over Europe by shaking hands with Russia and China. Germany can kick out USAs troops altogether.

I mean, it's time to tell uncle sam that he is no more your uncle. The security council should either be dismantled or expanded.
 
