Samjhauta

GST

threatening

While an article in The Economist funnily titled “ Narendra Modi is a fine administrator, but not much of a reformer”, points out that Demonetisation has affected legitimate businesses one does wonder, why not bother to explain? But then this is how a propaganda is bejewelled.

record high

India boasts one of the youngest work force that for long has been caught in red tapism and babudom and PM Modi has tried to bring about changes which are now palpable at the grass root level. There is a positive vibe and the FDI is reaching new heights.

Rajeev

The reforms by PM Modi are being brought after a lot of hard work and thought into the entire process. The leaders like Sushma Swaraj, Nitin Gadkari and Suresh Prabhu have brought about massive changes which have now touched millions of lives in India.