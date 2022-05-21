Dear diary, my horse was a huge asshole today

I was just going along and riding on my horse next to the river then suddenly he sees some female horses and then he picked up his front legs and I fell off the horse while he started chasing the females.



I'm just a normal rider I'm not a sawaar so I don't know all the ins and outs on how to control the horse but today this bhaigarat left me for some females.



Worst part is he didn't even get any action and once the female horses ran away he stood there like a jackass and did nothing.



Damn females they've been the root cause of all treachery.