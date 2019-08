Dear Countrymen & Neighbours

Happy Independence day to fellow Pakistanis.I'm writing on this forum to be a voice of the sane & the quiet.Pakistan's struggle culminated in a political settlement which in it's structure aimed at a peaceful resolution to the conflict.But unfortunately eventually ended up spilling the blood of the innocent by the merciless on both the sides.What did those acts of violence achieve?Do we, the generations of 21st century has the aptitude to learn from the mistakes of our past generations?Keeping it simple.The issue of Jammu and kashmir has the potential to engulf the whole region into this fireball of hatred.No party is going to accept that they have started the war (e.g false flag post at the LOC).By the time a vicious circle starts it will already be over for both the nations effecting millions of people in the neighbourhood.So, the only workable solution of this issue is a resolution by political means.And it should be ensured that this time there is no blood bath arranged for the oppressed.Is it going to be ideal for both the countries?No, it can't be.There will be compromises.But are those compromises not more acceptable than extinction of all our race.Stop being naively becoming an agent of destruction.The hawks always have their families and loved ones well secured , most the time abroad.Stop being an element that supports the powers who neither want peace & prosperity in our region nor they want to face the competition that we may be offering in future.I urge the big regional powers both USSR and China for the good of their own to make and help our reckless and senseless politicians achieve a political exit out of this war mania.On a lighter note...Peace for all.