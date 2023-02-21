What's new

Dear Brother and Sisters i need your Zakat !

Ra's al Ghul

Ra's al Ghul

Asalam o alikum dear brother and sisters, i hope you all are fine and good . i am an old member of PDF . i usually have created some threads about my personal life . i was kind of sufaid posh person few months ago .
but now things have changed . my mother got ill few months ago , for which i have created a thread to buy some urinal items etc, you can find that thread in search history .

so the thing is my income was avg becoz i am not that kind of well educated person, i am just a graduate, i was doing teaching , also i have some chronic illness from last many years, becoz of that it holds me back for everything , from education to job to marriage , so the thing is now i have no income . whatever i had i spent on my mother illness, and still i need more money for her. i can control my illness with some medicines for a while but i cant do anything about my mother . she needs help . i am loosing hope as i myself is ill . i am not able to help her for medicines and her other daily needs .

if someone wants to help me thn plz help me. also i cant disclose my mother's illness so i hope you people can understand . but you can say that shes kind of paralyzed and needs every kind of help in her daily routine like daily food supplement to medicines to her urinal problems etc etc . shes in home and i am taking care of her .

i am from karachi Pakistan . but i couldnt change my DP uae flag becoz of some setting errors. so i hope you can understand that i am in karachi .

my heart is brokern and i am crying writing this right now but with heavy heart i am asking to all you people to help me as Ramadan shareef is approaching . i need your help whatever you can do . you can transfer it to my account .

i hope mods can understand this thread purpose . if our PDF muslim brothers cant help me in need , thn i am ready to take help from brother of other faiths . be it hindu or jew or christine .

me and especially my mother will make dua for him/her in her Bed.
 
Goenitz

Goenitz

I can send some. Preferably from the bank (WU) to bank.

Bleek said:
Post it here because not everyone will be able to DM you, would be easier. Just don’t post sensitive details.
Click to expand...
I think Full Name, DOB, Cell number is required. WU can also ask for english document like passport for first-time receivers.
 
Ra's al Ghul

Ra's al Ghul

...

Bleek said:
Post it here because not everyone will be able to DM you, would be easier. Just don’t post sensitive details.
Click to expand...
sensitive like what ? brother .

Goenitz said:
I can send some. Preferably from the bank (WU) to bank.


I think Full Name, DOB, Cell number is required. WU can also ask for english document like passport for first-time receivers.
Click to expand...
brother its hard for me to get it from WU in karachi . i have posted the bank details. kindly send it here if you can . thanks brother .

anything else do i need to mention with bank details here ?
sorry my mind is not working properly these days . my mind is numb. so if i am missing anything thn let me know .
 
Goenitz

Goenitz

Ra's al Ghul said:
brother its hard for me to get it from WU in karachi . i have posted the bank details. kindly send it here if you can . thanks brother .

anything else do i need to mention with bank details here ?
sorry my mind is not working properly these days . my mind is numb. so if i am missing anything thn let me know .
Click to expand...
I will try that and it will be bank to bank. You don't need to go to WU.
Lastly, the full name (Name+Surname ) of the account holder is required.
IBAN is better.
 
Introvert

Introvert

May Allah bless you and your family with good health. Aameen, summa Aameen.

The followin is required in order to send money:

First Name
Last Name
Bank Name
IBAN #
Address (city/town)
Cellphone#
 
Ra's al Ghul

Ra's al Ghul

Introvert said:
May Allah bless you and your family with good health. Aameen, summa Aameen.

The followin is required in order to send money:

First Name
Last Name
Bank Name
IBAN #
Address (city/town)
Cellphone#
Click to expand...

thanks brother, keep praying for her , and for me.
do i need to write down here my address and cell phone ?
 

