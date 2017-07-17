What's new

Dear Army Chief! Please take action against Karachi DHA Authority.

PaklovesTurkiye

PaklovesTurkiye

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 1, 2015
6,268
8
15,518
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1301144091212816385

So when people asked them about Audit and taxes, Some men in uniform got enraged and decided to pee on people

SHAME ON THEM

Citizens WILL NOT BACK DOWN. If this turns violent, Indians and others will have another tool to defame Pakistan army.

Pakistan Army should not allow this thuggery to take place

This MAN needs to answer to people of DHA. He needs to sort corrupt officers out.



Corp Commander Karachi, Lieutenant General Humayun Aziz, also holds the position of President of Pakistan Defence Officers Housing Authority, Karachi.
 
