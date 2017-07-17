Dear Army Chief! Please take action against Karachi DHA Authority.

PaklovesTurkiye
So when people asked them about Audit and taxes, Some men in uniform got enraged and decided to pee on people
SHAME ON THEM
Citizens WILL NOT BACK DOWN. If this turns violent, Indians and others will have another tool to defame Pakistan army.
Pakistan Army should not allow this thuggery to take place
This MAN needs to answer to people of DHA. He needs to sort corrupt officers out.
Corp Commander Karachi, Lieutenant General Humayun Aziz, also holds the position of President of Pakistan Defence Officers Housing Authority, Karachi.