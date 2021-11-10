Dealing with India and TTP

The Tamils initially started their liberation movement in South of India in Tamil Nadu. After some time RAW infiltrated them and convinced the leadership that if they launch their movement in Sri Lanka then there is a bigger opportunity for them to achieve independence there. So in this way the Indians got the Tamil burden off their backs and handed the present to Sri Lanka.



We should do the same with TTP and convince them that there is more opportunity to work in occupied Kashmir after the fall of Kabul. The Afghan Taliban would also by sympathetic to such a development.



Yesterday's bomb blast in Anarkali, Lahore by Baloch Nationalists is a wake up reminder to us that India has not stopped support to the insurgents in Pakistan.



We can kill two birds with one stone by opening up the way for TTP to operate in occupied Kashmir.



Might also motivate the ISIS-K in the same way to make a Khilafat in occupied Kashmir.