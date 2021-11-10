What's new

Dealing with India and TTP

The Tamils initially started their liberation movement in South of India in Tamil Nadu. After some time RAW infiltrated them and convinced the leadership that if they launch their movement in Sri Lanka then there is a bigger opportunity for them to achieve independence there. So in this way the Indians got the Tamil burden off their backs and handed the present to Sri Lanka.

We should do the same with TTP and convince them that there is more opportunity to work in occupied Kashmir after the fall of Kabul. The Afghan Taliban would also by sympathetic to such a development.

Yesterday's bomb blast in Anarkali, Lahore by Baloch Nationalists is a wake up reminder to us that India has not stopped support to the insurgents in Pakistan.

We can kill two birds with one stone by opening up the way for TTP to operate in occupied Kashmir.

Might also motivate the ISIS-K in the same way to make a Khilafat in occupied Kashmir.
 
Launching insurgency in Kashmir is fruitless and there is no tactical upside to it. The Indian army is large enough to deal with it and they have endless recruit options. It will be like a drop into the ocean. The indians can redeploy from an endless pool of 1.4bil...

The best thing to do with them is re-integrate them into the armed forces and besides there is no insurgency solution to India but they must be rolled over in an offensive all out war.. There is no rush
 
insurgencies are wars of attrition and only work if the enemy is short of manpower, or making the conflict politically unfeasible, like Vietnam.
neither of these apply to Gangaland, who have no shortage of recruitments, and the war is a vote winner over there.
so any one talking about an insurgency is an idiot.
the problem with dealing with that state on our east is that it can only understand pain like it felt pain in Mumbai, back in 2008.
it must suffer, but in the mainland and not in Kashmir, where more deaths only trigger a patriotic wave of opinion.
 
