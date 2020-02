Dealing with ‘debtocracy’

The most loathsome legacy of the five-year term (2013-18) of Pakistan Muslims League (Nawaz) [PMLN] was pushing the nation towards ‘debtocracy'. All governments, especially PMLN, borrowed recklessly, imposed harsh tax measures, and devaluing currency. The same path is adopted by the coalition government of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI). With massive devaluation of currency and high interest rate by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), foreign/local liabilities have increased manifold.



The government of PMLN took all kinds of steps, from introduction of cash margin to imposition of heavy regulatory duties on imports, but failed to curtail the current account and trade deficit. The trade deficit hit US$ 33.9 billion as imports increased to US$ 55.2 billion during July 2017 to May 2018. Even 14% devaluation of the rupee in December 2017 onwards could not help in reducing the import bill.



The unelected ex-Finance Minister, Miftah Ismail, on May 14, 2018 told the National Assembly that borrowing of Rs 22 trillion would be necessary for 2018-19 for payment of domestic/foreign debts/debt servicing. Thus for the newly elected government, the deadly debt trap was already laid by PMLN. Due to thoughtless policies of the economic wizard of PML-N, Muhammad Ishaq Dar, presently suspended senator and proclaimed offender, the country's external debt and liabilities reached US$ 98.16 billion by the end of February 28, 2018. The position of internal debts was equally alarming. According to SBP, it stood at Rs 26.8 trillion as on May 1, 2018. It was Rs 22.5 trillion as on June 30, 2017.

The responsibility of the fiasco on debt front, pointed out in the Debt Policy Statement 2019-20 does not mainly lie with the PTI Government. In fact, PMLN pushed Pakistan to horrific debt-enslavement committing blatant violation of section 3(b) of the Act: “beginning from the financial year 2016-17, the total public debt shall be reduced to sixty percent of the estimated gross domestic product." Instead of reducing and/or containing public debt at 60% of GDP, the PMLN Government increased it by 27%.