The Tk2,116 crore worth will take around three years for completionCivil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) has signed an agreement with Beijing Urban Construction Group Ltd (BUCG) for the construction of a new terminal at the Sylhet airport.Air Vice-Marshal M Mofidur Rahman, chairman of CAAB and Mr Harold Huang, country head of BUCG, signed the bilateral agreement at CAAB’s headquarters in Dhaka on Sunday morning.CAAB said this project, worth Tk2,116 crore, will take around three years for completion.After the construction of an ultramodern terminal building, a cargo building, a modern ATC tower, taxiway, apron and a modern fire station ends, passenger capacity of Sylhet Osmani International Airport will be increased to 2,000,000.Talking to Dhaka Tribune, Mofidur, said that this is a visionary and very important project of the government and after implementation, this project will play a major role in the socio-economic development of our country.“I welcome BUCG as our development partner,” he added.During the signing ceremony, Mr Harold Huang mentioned his company’s expertise and experience in building various international airports around the world including Beijing International Airport in China.Senior officials from both organizations were present during the event.