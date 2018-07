The Afghan military says the deadly clashes between the Taliban militants and ISIS Khurasan terrorists continue in eastern Kunar province of Afghanistan.The 201st Silab Corps of the Afghan Military in the East said the two sides once again exchanged fire in Chapa Dara and Suki districts on Saturday and Sunday.The source further added that the clash in Karayo area left at least six ISIS militants and at least one Taliban insurgent dead.According to the Silab Corps, at least three ISIS militants were killed and two others were wounded during the clash in Suki district.The anti-government armed militant and terrorist groups including Taliban and ISIS militants have not commented regarding the report so far.This comes as Silab Corps said Wednesday at least four ISIS-K militants were killed while at least nine others were detained by the Taliban insurgents during a similar clash in Chapa Dara district.According to the Silab Corps, at least two Taliban insurgents were also captured by ISIS-K militants during the clash.A deadly clash took place among the local public uprising forces and militants affiliated with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria Khurasan (ISIS-K) in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan late on Sunday night in the vicinity of Nazian district, leaving several people dead from the two sides.