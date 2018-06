The brother of Dr Kafeel Khan, who was implicated in Gorakhpur BRD Medical College oxygen case, has been shot three times in a deadly assault in Gorakhpur and is is recovering in an ICU post-surgery

Dr Kafeel Khan says “Am not going to bend”



Early on Monday morning, Dr Kafeel Khan posted a video message on his Twitter handle saying an operation had been successful and Kashif Jameel was recovering in an ICU. Dr Khan added that the attack happened just 500 metre from the Gorakhnath temple, and questioned the state of law and order in Uttar Pradesh.