World's Most Dangerous Roads: Deadliest Journeys in Pakistan in 2008.Thein Pakistan winds its way through the mountainous region bordering Afghanistan. Ten kilometers of this road, dubbed the ‘death tunnel’ by locals, cuts straight through the mountain. Landslides and avalanches are common and the tunnel has to be cleared every day for rocks. Drivers like 23 year old Dawood navigate it at their peril. The smallest error can be fatal.