A medical examiner in Thailand died after catching coronavirus from a dead patient, scientists suspect.The forensic worker was infected in Bangkok in what is thought to be the first such case anywhere in the world.Researchers warned in a letter published in the Journal of Forensic and Legal Medicine that forensic workers would have to guard themselves against infection.Health organisations such as the WHO have urged people handling dead bodies to be careful because it is still not fully understood how the virus spreads.