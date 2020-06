VIDEO CRIME

Dead and Buried

The CaravanKapil Mishra accused of leading mobs in KardampuriMohammad Jami Rizvi, a resident of Yamuna Vihar in northeast Delhi, filed a police complaint in relation to the Delhi violence on 24 February. In an interview with The Caravan on 6 June, Rizvi recounted what he had witnessed and stated in his complaint.Rizvi's complaint bore the receiving stamps of the Prime Minister's Office, the ministry of home affairs, the lieutenant governor's office and the Delhi commissioner of police's office. It was not registered as an FIR.Eyewitness says police assured Kapil Mishra of brutal attack on protestersRubina Bano, a resident of Chand Bagh in northeast Delhi, filed a police complaint in relation to the Delhi violence on 18 March. In an interview withon 22 May, Bano recounted what she had witnessed and stated in her complaint.The Delhi Police did not register Bano's complaint as an FIR. She said she continues to face pressure from the police to withdraw her complaint, and that she will not back down.