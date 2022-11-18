DDG(X) Destroyer Could Cost Up to $3.4B a Hull, SSN(X) Attack Boat Up to $7.2B, Says CBO Report​

China: completed ship tonnage of shipbuilding industry 2021 | Statista In 2021, China's shipbuilding industry completed ships with a tonnage of around 39.7 million tons deadweight, an increase of three percent compared to 2020.

In 2021, China's shipbuilding industry completed ships with a tonnage of around 39.7 million tons deadweight, an increase of three percent compared to 2020. China has the biggest shipbuilding industry worldwide, accounting for 48.4 percent of global shipbuilding tonnage completions in 2021.BTW: The capacity of the U.S. shipbuilding industry is 300k tons per year. It is equivalent to 0.7% of China's shipbuilding industry.