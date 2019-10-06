DCS thread

What's new

-=virus=-

-=virus=-

FULL MEMBER
Sep 18, 2012
1,127
-1
542
Country
India
Location
India
So, as most of you probably know

DCS is a popular air combat simulation game

how many of you guys here are into it ?

I have the base Steam version (which is 100% free in case anyone want to try it)

and a few modules, the A-10C, the Ka-50, the Mig 21bis.. and the Flaming Cliffs 3 module

mess around with it only in single-player with my own scenarios

the high fidelity modules are actually beyond me so I'm 0 in them for the most part

I mostly do Flaming Cliffs 3 thing solo stuff with easyish scenarios lol.. still a LOT of fun.


so tempting to buy those sexy F 16, FA 18 and F 14 modules but just don't have the time to put into it.

any other DCS fans here ?
 
