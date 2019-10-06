DCS thread

So, as most of you probably know



DCS is a popular air combat simulation game



how many of you guys here are into it ?



I have the base Steam version (which is 100% free in case anyone want to try it)



and a few modules, the A-10C, the Ka-50, the Mig 21bis.. and the Flaming Cliffs 3 module



mess around with it only in single-player with my own scenarios



the high fidelity modules are actually beyond me so I'm 0 in them for the most part



I mostly do Flaming Cliffs 3 thing solo stuff with easyish scenarios lol.. still a LOT of fun.





so tempting to buy those sexy F 16, FA 18 and F 14 modules but just don't have the time to put into it.



any other DCS fans here ?