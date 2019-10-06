DCS thread

So, as most of you probably know
DCS is a popular air combat simulation game
how many of you guys here are into it ?
I have the base Steam version (which is 100% free in case anyone want to try it)
and a few modules, the A-10C, the Ka-50, the Mig 21bis.. and the Flaming Cliffs 3 module
mess around with it only in single-player with my own scenarios
the high fidelity modules are actually beyond me so I'm 0 in them for the most part
I mostly do Flaming Cliffs 3 thing solo stuff with easyish scenarios lol.. still a LOT of fun.
so tempting to buy those sexy F 16, FA 18 and F 14 modules but just don't have the time to put into it.
any other DCS fans here ?
