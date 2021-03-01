What's new

DCS: JF17 with PL15

khanasifm

khanasifm

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 16, 2008
6,031
6
4,502
09EF4D44-53DB-41ED-9A95-F5A629A85B4D.jpeg

pl-15 and sd 10 size And weight difference is far less than what being depicted in dcs

7.8 inches longer than sd10 and 200 mm width /circumferences vs sd10 203 mm, weight wise not sure
 
khanasifm

khanasifm

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 16, 2008
6,031
6
4,502
Comparison sd10 vs pl-15 on j-10 and j16
D8836FC3-1CBE-4A9C-A9F6-345FEF360209.jpeg
45435EB1-AD7B-48DB-83E5-86EC73638896.jpeg
20031CC5-97CB-4C1E-A138-6F6E5DF53B38.jpeg

www.popsci.com

Chinese Air-To-Air Missile Hits Targets, Spooks USAF General

China test fires a new long range air to air missiles, the PL-15, putting the US Air Force on notice.
www.popsci.com www.popsci.com
PL-15 Different Angles
These set of photos from 2013 show the PL-15 during captive flight testing (carried by fighters like this J-11B). The PL-15 is shown to be about four meters long and 200mm in diameter, about the same size as the older PL-12 BVRAAM. The PL-15 uses improved propulsion, such as advanced rocket motors and possibly ramjet engines, to achieve a greater range.club.mil.news.sina.com.cn
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom