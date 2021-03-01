DCS: JF17/PL15 versus rafale/meteor slug fest

Enjoy...ok in this fight ^^^, the first rafale didn't stand a chance in hell, he didn't even know hit him as the PL15 got to him even before he could track the Thunder. But the second fight turned out to be a total slug fest where the rafale was able to track the Thunder & fire off meteors and the Thunder was able to track the rafale & fire of the second PL15 plus SD10s but both aircrafts seemed to be shooting and running for their lives while their respective missiles kept loosing kinetic energy and getting misguided by the self protection sensors on both aircrafts, got to the point where birth ran outta missiles and couldn't kill the other...what a fight!