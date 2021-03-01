What's new

DCS: JF17/PL15 versus rafale/meteor slug fest

GumNaam

GumNaam

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 23, 2016
9,341
-2
11,915
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Enjoy...
ok in this fight ^^^, the first rafale didn't stand a chance in hell, he didn't even know hit him as the PL15 got to him even before he could track the Thunder. But the second fight turned out to be a total slug fest where the rafale was able to track the Thunder & fire off meteors and the Thunder was able to track the rafale & fire of the second PL15 plus SD10s but both aircrafts seemed to be shooting and running for their lives while their respective missiles kept loosing kinetic energy and getting misguided by the self protection sensors on both aircrafts, got to the point where birth ran outta missiles and couldn't kill the other...what a fight!
 
Last edited:
khanasifm

khanasifm

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 16, 2008
6,038
6
4,508
09EF4D44-53DB-41ED-9A95-F5A629A85B4D.jpeg

pl-15 and sd 10 size And weight difference is far less than what being depicted in dcs

7.8 inches longer than sd10 and 200 mm width /circumferences vs sd10 203 mm, weight wise not sure
 
khanasifm

khanasifm

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 16, 2008
6,038
6
4,508
Comparison sd10 vs pl-15 on j-10 and j16
D8836FC3-1CBE-4A9C-A9F6-345FEF360209.jpeg
45435EB1-AD7B-48DB-83E5-86EC73638896.jpeg
20031CC5-97CB-4C1E-A138-6F6E5DF53B38.jpeg

www.popsci.com

Chinese Air-To-Air Missile Hits Targets, Spooks USAF General

China test fires a new long range air to air missiles, the PL-15, putting the US Air Force on notice.
www.popsci.com www.popsci.com
PL-15 Different Angles
These set of photos from 2013 show the PL-15 during captive flight testing (carried by fighters like this J-11B). The PL-15 is shown to be about four meters long and 200mm in diameter, about the same size as the older PL-12 BVRAAM. The PL-15 uses improved propulsion, such as advanced rocket motors and possibly ramjet engines, to achieve a greater range.club.mil.news.sina.com.cn
 
GumNaam

GumNaam

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 23, 2016
9,341
-2
11,915
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
khanasifm said:
Comparison sd10 vs pl-15 on j-10 and j16 View attachment 721119 View attachment 721120 View attachment 721121
www.popsci.com

Chinese Air-To-Air Missile Hits Targets, Spooks USAF General

China test fires a new long range air to air missiles, the PL-15, putting the US Air Force on notice.
www.popsci.com www.popsci.com
PL-15 Different Angles
These set of photos from 2013 show the PL-15 during captive flight testing (carried by fighters like this J-11B). The PL-15 is shown to be about four meters long and 200mm in diameter, about the same size as the older PL-12 BVRAAM. The PL-15 uses improved propulsion, such as advanced rocket motors and possibly ramjet engines, to achieve a greater range.club.mil.news.sina.com.cn
Click to expand...
the first two pics are PL15s and PL10s, not SD10s. secondly, the PL15 has TWO rocket motors which will make it heavier but not as heavy as a full fuel tank to I'm sure that JF17s can easily carry them on the inner most pylons with no problems. The dual rocket motors is what gives this missile an insane range of nearly 300KM.

By the way, this video is a great for DCS buffs & Jeff fan boys.
 
khanasifm

khanasifm

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 16, 2008
6,038
6
4,508
GumNaam said:
the first two pics are PL15s and PL10s, not SD10s. secondly, the PL15 has TWO rocket motors which will make it heavier but not as heavy as a full fuel tank to I'm sure that JF17s can easily carry them on the inner most pylons with no problems. The dual rocket motors is what gives this missile an insane range of nearly 300KM.

By the way, this video is a great for DCS buffs & Jeff fan boys.
Click to expand...
I posted the pic and i know what I posted for comparison

the point was dcs has shown a huge missile for pl-15 while in reality its dimension are almost same as sd10

lastly max ranges for fighters vs large targets such as bombers are two different things

Even r-77 claimed 110 km range but in reality vs fighter it’s far less , less than amraam which Russians are trying to address with r77m vAriant anyway iaf has now accepted there might su is no challenge f-16 with Amraams on 27th
chao
 
Last edited:
GumNaam

GumNaam

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 23, 2016
9,341
-2
11,915
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
khanasifm said:
I posted the pic and i know what I posted for comparison

the point was dcs has shown a huge missile for pl-15 while in reality its dimension are almost same as sd10

lastly max ranges for fighters vs large targets such as bombers are two different things

Even r-77 claimed 110 km range but in reality vs fighter it’s far less , less than amraam which Russians are trying to address with r77m vAriant anyway iaf has now accepted there might su is no challenge f-16 with Amraams on 27th
chao
Click to expand...
the dual motor makes all the difference in extending the range. the rest depends on how well the aircraft radar is able to detect fighters & be resistant to jamming. but yeah, point taken, the PL15 in DCS is considerably bigger than the SD10 which is not the case.
 
khanasifm

khanasifm

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 16, 2008
6,038
6
4,508
GumNaam said:
the dual motor makes all the difference in extending the range. the rest depends on how well the aircraft radar is able to detect fighters & be resistant to jamming. but yeah, point taken, the PL15 in DCS is considerably bigger than the SD10 which is not the case.
Click to expand...
Concept of coasting where missile
Gain height against target and then come down on target using gravity to keep kinetic energy at last leg is also utilized to extend the range , was used on aim120 extended on c or D model as well beside dual motor

lastly bidirectional data link also enhances the tagectry and target data update coming both ways to enhance short/optimal path to target
 
GumNaam

GumNaam

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 23, 2016
9,341
-2
11,915
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
khanasifm said:
Concept of coasting where missile
Gain height against target and then come down on target using gravity to keep kinetic energy at last leg is also utilized to extend the range , was used on aim120 extended on c or D model as well beside dual motor

lastly bidirectional data link also enhances the tagectry and target data update coming both ways to enhance short/optimal path to target
Click to expand...
I just added another video to the opening post, have a look see...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom