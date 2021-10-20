DC comics has portrayed Kashmir as a disputed territory in Superman's new animated movie "Injustice" and indians aren't happy about it.

Portrayal of Kashmir in new Superman video met with backlash in India
‘It’s time to ban DC films in India,’ wrote one person (spoiler warning)
Indians fans of DC Comics
are criticising the comic book publisher for portraying Kashmir
as a disputed territory in its latest animated film Injustice.
In a clip circulating on the internet, Superman
and Wonder Woman
are seen destroying Indian
military infrastructure.
Towards the end, Superman declares the federal union territory an arms-free zone.
Both India and Pakistan claim the ethnically diverse Himalayan region in full but control only parts of it. India historically maintains that the federal territory of Jammu and Kashmir is integral to its unity.
“DC fans in India
, show some patriotism and cancel [Injustice
]. This is hideous. Propaganda anti-India narratives should be busted,” one person wrote on Twitter.
Another added: “DC Comics, this is outrageous, Kashmir is [an] integral part of India, [so] stay out of it or get your market destroyed in India.”
Another person wrote that “it’s time to ban DC films in India.”
