DC comics has portrayed Kashmir as a disputed territory in Superman's new animated movie "Injustice" and indians aren't happy about it.

arjunk

arjunk

FULL MEMBER
Apr 16, 2020
1,978
1
4,015
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Sooperman is anti-nash-anal p0rki ISI agent who kill 6000 jillion kashmiri punditz saaar :mad:

Only supar MODIJI is my HERO saar.


1634751475425.png


Kryptonite was invented in ancient endia in 10000bc saar. Now Pooparman better watch out for suparmodi surgical strike. Proud to be endian saar. Jai Hind.
 
terry5

terry5

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 16, 2014
3,067
-11
4,515
Country
Palestinian Territory, Occupied
Location
Pakistan
Portrayal of Kashmir in new Superman video met with backlash in India
‘It’s time to ban DC films in India,’ wrote one person (spoiler warning)


Indians fans of DC Comics are criticising the comic book publisher for portraying Kashmiras a disputed territory in its latest animated film Injustice.

In a clip circulating on the internet, Supermanand Wonder Woman are seen destroying Indian military infrastructure.


Towards the end, Superman declares the federal union territory an arms-free zone.

Both India and Pakistan claim the ethnically diverse Himalayan region in full but control only parts of it. India historically maintains that the federal territory of Jammu and Kashmir is integral to its unity.

“DC fans in India, show some patriotism and cancel [Injustice]. This is hideous. Propaganda anti-India narratives should be busted,” one person wrote on Twitter.



Another added: “DC Comics, this is outrageous, Kashmir is [an] integral part of India, [so] stay out of it or get your market destroyed in India.”

Another person wrote that “it’s time to ban DC films in India.”


www.independent.co.uk

Portrayal of Kashmir in new Superman video met with backlash in India

‘It’s time to ban DC films in India,’ wrote one person (spoiler warning)
www.independent.co.uk www.independent.co.uk
 
