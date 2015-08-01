What's new

DBO is about to fall

HalfMoon

HalfMoon

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 21, 2018
2,581
-1
3,349
Country
India
Location
India
After DBO falls to PLA, we will again hear

"Neither is anyone inside our territory nor is any of our post captured" - Indian PM Narender Modi (aka Surrender Modi)

:rofl:
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 3, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
K We can use Indian roads to take over LEH and DBO Indian Defence Forum 2
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE IAF night flies Chinook over DBO as PLA ramps up troops in Aksai Chin Indian Defence Forum 44
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE Situation is on the brink in Depsang-DBO axis, can Pakistan Army tilt the balance for a common goal Pakistan Army 92
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE Featured India Claims the Completion of 255 km Darbuk-Shyok-DBO Road,Vital for the Defence of DBO Enclave Indian Defence Forum 30
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE Indian Media Speculating PLA Invasion From North, Both Sides Build Up Troops and Tanks in DBO Sector Indian Defence Forum 22
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE Fresh Chinese Mobilisations in Depsang Targeting DBO Indian Defence Forum 5
HalfMoon Indian Bridge on the road to DBO is fully submerged and under water Indian Defence Forum 2
HalfMoon Closer to strategic DBO, China opens new front at Depsang Indian Defence Forum 9
crankthatskunk Echoes of Kargil: China intrusion can lead to India losing DBO link Central & South Asia 48
Hindustani78 Indian Army, PLA hold maiden personnels' meet at DBO in Ladakh Indian Defence Forum 7

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top