DB picks up director Chayanika Chowdhury because of ‘links with Pori Moni’ The detective branch (DB) of police picked up television director Chayanika Chowdhury from Dhaka’s Panthapath this evening to interrogate her because she is “well-acquainted” with arrested actor Pori Moni.

Star Digital ReportChayanika Chowdhury has been taken to the DB office for interrogation, Hafiz Akhtar, additional commissioner (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, told The Daily Star."As she is well-acquainted with [actor] Pori Moni and stays with her, we took her in for interrogation," he said."We didn't yet make any decision to show her arrested," he added.Popular TV play and film director Salauddin Lavlu said he came to know about the detention of Chayanika Chowdhury through Television Programme Producer Association General Secretary Saju Muntasir.Lavlu, also president of the Directors Guild, told The Daily Star, "We will hold a meeting and take our step organisationally as per the situation."