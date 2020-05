Ok, so the incident certainly is very very shameful. Both sides are to be blamed. The girls shouldn't have shared their pictures with the boy. They made a big mistake of which I'm sure even their family members must be feeling ashamed of. The boy on the other hand, should be given a strict jail sentence for publicly ruining the life of so many girls. Reminds me of the movie 'Drishyam'. Before people correct me, I already know it's based on a South Indian movie.



Importantly, I've personally seen men and women getting too carried away in parties nowadays. In fact, whenever we had office parties, I was the only one who neither drank or smoke. People drink alcohol as if it's their last day on earth. Having a hang-over has become the norm. Having sexist chats or targeting a new joinee is also so common. And people get carried over because they want to 'fit' into the group and then don't understand the invisible line or threshold which they shouldn't cross. Being drunk and intoxicated doesn't help.



I have my close friends who don't indulge in these stupid things and I prefer hanging out with them. For the rest of the other parties, I only attend if it's required.

