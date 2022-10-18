What's new

Days after Joe Biden's 'dangerous' remark about Pakistan, US makes a u-turn

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
49,907
-12
93,921
Country
China
Location
China
Days after Joe Biden's 'dangerous' remark about Pakistan, US makes a u-turn
On: 18 Oct 2022 11:23 AM

569435-newproject-2022-10-12t095705144.webp

Biden was talking about Russia and China and other matters of global concern when he said: “....And what I think is maybe one of the most dangerous nations in the world: Pakistan. Nuclear weapons without any cohesion.”

  • The US Department of State issued a statement that appeared to contradict the commander-in-chief’s remark.
  • This comes after Biden's remarks sparked a backlash from the country's government in a variety of ways.
  • The ruling government was first prompted to summon the US envoy.
Days after US President Joe Biden made his "one of the most dangerous nations" remark about Pakistan, the US Department of State issued a statement that appeared to contradict the commander-in-chief's remark.

The US has always viewed a "secure and prosperous" Pakistan as critical to its interests, State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel was quoted as saying at a briefing by news agency PTI.

"(The US is) confident of Pakistan's commitment and its ability to secure its nuclear assets," he said at the news conference.

This comes after Biden's remarks sparked a backlash from the country's government in a variety of ways. The ruling government was first prompted to summon the US envoy. Then Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif issued a strong statement, calling the US President's remarks "factually incorrect and misleading."

"Let me reiterate unequivocally: Pakistan is a responsible nuclear state and we are proud that our nuclear assets have the best safeguards as per IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) requirements," Sharif wrote in a tweet. "We take these safety measures with the utmost seriousness. Let no one have any doubts," he further added.

Last week, Biden was talking about Russia and China and other matters of global concern when he said: "....And what I think is maybe one of the most dangerous nations in the world: Pakistan. Nuclear weapons without any cohesion."

"So, folks, there's a lot going on. A lot going on. But there's also enormous opportunities for the United States to change the dynamic in the second quarter of the 21st century," he further said.

www.news9live.com

Days after Joe Biden's 'dangerous' remark about Pakistan, US makes a u-turn

Biden was talking about Russia and China and other matters of global concern when he said: “....And what I think is maybe one of the most dangerous nations in the world: Pakistan. Nuclear weapons...
www.news9live.com www.news9live.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Pakistan to demarche US envoy over Joe Biden's statement: FM Bilawal Bhutto
2 3
Replies
43
Views
615
HAIDER
HAIDER
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
US President Joe Biden urges world to help Pakistan after cataclysmic floods
Replies
3
Views
199
Menace2Society
Menace2Society
N
Biden makes passionate appeal for Pakistan aid
Replies
4
Views
259
Wood
Wood
Defense785
Al-Qaeda’s Ayman al-Zawahiri killed in US drone strike in Afghanistan
Replies
1
Views
593
Sayfullah
Sayfullah
beijingwalker
US ‘can’t win’ war over Taiwan: Biden ‘ought to be very careful’ what he says next
2 3 4
Replies
45
Views
1K
DF41
DF41

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom