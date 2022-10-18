Days after Joe Biden's 'dangerous' remark about Pakistan, US makes a u-turn

On: 18 Oct 2022 11:23 AMDays afterPresidentmade his "one of the most dangerous nations" remark about, the US Department of State issued a statement that appeared to contradict the commander-in-chief's remark.The US has always viewed a "secure and prosperous" Pakistan as critical to its interests, State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel was quoted as saying at a briefing by news agency"(The US is) confident of Pakistan's commitment and its ability to secure its nuclear assets," he said at the news conference.This comes after Biden's remarks sparked a backlash from the country's government in a variety of ways. The ruling government was first prompted to summon the US envoy. Then Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif issued a strong statement, calling the US President's remarks "factually incorrect and misleading.""Let me reiterate unequivocally: Pakistan is a responsible nuclear state and we are proud that our nuclear assets have the best safeguards as per IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) requirements," Sharif wrote in a tweet. "We take these safety measures with the utmost seriousness. Let no one have any doubts," he further added.Last week, Biden was talking about Russia and China and other matters of global concern when he said: "....And what I think is maybe one of the most dangerous nations in the world: Pakistan. Nuclear weapons without any cohesion.""So, folks, there's a lot going on. A lot going on. But there's also enormous opportunities for the United States to change the dynamic in the second quarter of the 21st century," he further said.