Day after PLA deaths are announced, hate messages target Indian embassy

Nov 4, 2011
Day after PLA deaths are announced, hate messages target Indian embassy
Thousands of abusive messages targeted the Indian embassy’s Weibo account since information about four soldiers being killed in the Galwan Valley clash was published in the PLA Daily newspaper on Friday

By Sutirtho Patranobis I Edited by Nadim Siraj
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 04:26 PM IST

A barrage of hate messages directed at the Indian embassy’s Chinese social media account, an outpouring of grief from Chinese citizens, and more write-ups in official media blaming New Delhi for the military standoff with India – all these marked an uneasy Saturday, a day after information about the deaths of four People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers was released for the first time.

Thousands of abusive messages have targeted the Indian embassy’s Twitter-like Weibo account since information about four soldiers being killed and one injured in the deadly Galwan Valley clash last June was published in the PLA Daily newspaper on Friday.

Many of the abusive messages on the tightly-censored Weibo account are peppered with expletives.

Emotion is running high among Chinese netizens over the soldiers’ deaths, while state media reported that a person was arrested in Nanjing city for publishing insulting remarks about the PLA troopers.

On Friday, multiple videos purportedly showing the lead-up to the Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops in June last year were uploaded on several websites, and shared and viewed hundreds of millions of times.

The edited videos show Chinese soldiers outnumbered by Indian troops. The message for the domestic audience was clear – Chinese troops showed restraint and valour while taking on Indian servicemen.

None of the videos claim that 20 Indian soldiers had died in the clash.

Photos of the four dead PLA soldiers circulated online, and evoked a strong reaction from Chinese citizens.

For hundreds of millions of Chinese, it was the first time they learnt about their country’s soldiers dying in a battle.

The Chinese government seemed set to mine the people’s emotion by allowing state media outlets to publish photos of the deceased from when they were young students.

The news website, thepaper.cn, ran several photos of two of the deceased soldiers - Chen Hongjun and Xiao Siyuan - from their days at Northwest Normal University and Henan Agricultural Vocational College.

Both universities announced on social media they would mark the deaths of their two former students by allowing teachers and students to pay tributes and carry out “mourning activities”.

The nationalistic tabloid, Global Times, published an editorial to give its view on why information about the PLA soldiers has been made public now - eight months after the clash.

“Back to the Galwan Valley clash last year, given the tense situation at that time, avoiding a comparison of casualties was more conducive to the stability of the border situation. Now that the round of border standoff has ended, we must make public the heroes’ deeds so that all Chinese people could admire and commemorate them to understand the weight of peace,” the Global Times editorial said.

“Before the Galwan Valley clash, China had not seen soldiers sacrifice in clashes with foreign troops for quite a long time. The sacrifice of young soldiers including those born after 1995 and 2000 has shocked the nation.”

The editorial also said that another reason for eventually releasing the information was to reveal the truth.

“India has been trumpeting its ‘victory’ in the border provocations against China to cater to and encourage surging domestic nationalism. The unveiled number of casualties from China has debunked the lies of India, making it hard for India, who suffered heavy losses in the Galwan Valley, to continue to fool the domestic public,” the editorial added.

Shanghai-based military expert, Ni Lexiong, said China did not release the PLA casualty statistics earlier because it did not want to provoke reactions.

“China is not prepared to expand the border conflict with India, and so it did not immediately report casualties in order to avoid provoking anger among the Chinese,” he said.

“Now that the two sides have reached an agreement on withdrawal and disengagement, the incident has been formally resolved. The Chinese side will be able to handle the casualties normally and it will not affect the settlement of the border conflict. This shows that China is rational and calm,” Ni added.

Nov 4, 2011
Chinese youngsters flood social media to mourn border heroes who died in clash with India with surging patriotism
By Global Times
Published: Feb 20, 2021 08:54 PM


"I did not understand how such strong soldiers could die until I suddenly woke up in the middle of the night realizing that they died for me."

This is a comment a user on China's anime-streaming platform bilibili.com named Yuedingchenshu on Friday left under a video revisiting the Indian military's illegal trespassing of the Galwan Valley Line of Actual Control (LAC) last June and mourning the four who died when dealing with the clash.

On the following day, the comments went viral on Chinese social media platforms with the hashtag "They died for me" being viewed more than one billion times.

"It is the real thoughts of us youngsters, we really live and breathe with the country," said a user on China's Twitter-like Sina Weibo.

"Pure love, only for the country" is another viral hashtag on Weibo on Saturday. It is a sentence from the diary of one of the soldiers Chen Xiangrong who died during the border clash.

According to media reports, when Chinese military officials visited Chen's family and asked his mother whether she had any difficulties regarding daily life, Chen's mother said that "I do not have any difficulties, I just want to know whether my son was brave when fighting."

"He gave his life for safeguarding the country and rescuing his comrades. He is absolutely brave," a Weibo user commented.

The sacrifice of the four soldiers has taught a patriotic lesson to Chinese youngsters who have grown up in a peaceful era.

In the video revisiting the LAC clash, users of bilibili.com, one of the most popular platforms among Chinese youngsters who used to actively leave barrages on the videos to express their feelings and opinions, left nothing but a full screen of "salute."

Many netizens said that, after viewing the video, their hearts were filled with unspoken words and they could not utter a single one.

"I understand that I live a peaceful life as a result of some one else's sacrifice. I only hope all soldiers can return home safely," said a Weibo user.

Despite living in a peaceful period, we also contribute to the country's development in our own capacity by fulfilling our responsibilities, some netizens said.

Dec 29, 2014
Previously it was PLA going against India.
Then it went to govt level.
India started trade war

Now it went to national level. Where civilians started to hate India.

Thats how it gets escalated to war.
 
Jul 19, 2015
Do not travel to greater China if you are Indian. You might not ends well.
 
Jul 19, 2015
Oracle said:
Previously it was PLA going against India.
Then it went to govt level.
India started trade war

Now it went to national level. Where civilians started to hate India.

Thats how it gets escalated to war.
It is as if the communist party of China is making the public warm for war with India in the future where the Chinese public will stand behind the government unconditionally. The Chinese government has just killed 2 birds with 1 stone in this conflict with India : Acquired more disputed area for so called (temporary) peace and Chinese public hatred towards the Indians.
 
Jan 17, 2021
You don't expect anything much from slaves whose minds are controlled by an imperialist anyway.
This is probably the first time in recent history an artificial "infallible country" (because strict control on flow of information) has accepted casualties, and given up on it's claims on territory.
So it's a shocker for slaves who fantasized ChingPing riding on a dragon and conquering the whole world. :sarcastic:
 
Jun 6, 2020
Looks like chinese are not dumb. They understand more PLA died than official 4 till now. Any sane person with tiny little brain will infer the obvious fact. 100+ Army soldiers armed, out that you kill 20+, capture 10+, injure rest. But will not suffer any even injury. Beyond any question, there something more to it.
 
