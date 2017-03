The Zee Media at its best. However, it was expected especially since Pakistan has clarified that Kulbushan will be executed and there is no plan for his extradition. Oh, by the way, Arnab discovered Dawood in Karachi even called home, talked to his wife, got PTCL Bill and his number so I think was easy to nab as India planned back in 2015 to do so. The whole India believes that Dawood is in Karachi contrary to the fact.



Rest about Zee Intelligence saying Dawood may join Kashmir Jihad, is basically a media warfare from India to undermine and portray the Kashmir Freedom struggle as much as with terrorism to have the leverage yet the same stands as a disputed territory. As usual, nothing concrete but Zee says, hint/report says or a clue but nothing else. Rather than connecting the far long things, should have reported simply about either Dawood or Kashmir but was necessary to propagate the same to mislead and create hype out of nothing.



Amazingly, it has been quoted through FLYING OFFICER and crowd was asked to wage war against India (which is not new in kashmir that Kashmiris chant such slogans everyday since occupation) in the name of Dawood so it is taken as a HINT of him being involved. The crowd reportedly wanted to become DAWOOD & Burhan so that also means, Dawood is involved in Kashmir Freedom Struggle. Wow, ZeeMedia you need to take a break.

Click to expand...